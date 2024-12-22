Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Turns Heads With New Look

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is a fan of ink and has a stellar collection of tattoos. His collection of leg tattoos got highlighted on Saturday, December 21, on social media, and Lamb’s latest ink pays tribute to some of the football player’s idols. It’s a tally of heavyweights from a variety of fields, too.

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Shows Off New Art

Lamb’s leg tattoos feature images of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson, Malcolm X and Lamb’s No. 88, to name a few. This isn’t the first time Lamb has showed off his tattoos, either. Back in 2023, he revealed his black tattoos, which highlight NBA legend Kobe Bryant, plus others.

These tattoos take time, of course, to pull off in such an artistic way. The 2023 tats took about eight hours to do.

Lamb has been having a stellar year with the Cowboys. While the team is ranked 6-8, his record is far better than that showing implies, as he ranked third in the NFL in both catches (94) and receiving yards (1,089). He’s also scored six touchdowns this season.

In addition to Lamb ranking third in the NFL for catches and receiving yards, he became the first player in Dallas to notch four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years. He also joined the great Michael Irvin as the only Cowboys with four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. What makes these feats even more remarkable is that Lamb is playing without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s been out with an injury since Week 9. It’s possible these numbers would have been even higher if Prescott had been able to play all season.

Dallas Cowboys’ Star Battles Through Shoulder Injury

Lamb has also been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the season, but that’s not getting in the way of his success.

“It’s a well-known thing that my shoulder is hurting, so I feel like these guys are definitely trying to put their best hit on me,” Lamb told reporters on December 16, per Jon Machota of the New York Times. “You gotta come a little harder than that.”

Lamb discussed his shoulder injury earlier this season, too.

“It’s more so pain, obviously the tolerance, range of motion is all there. I battled throughout the whole game,” Lamb said in September per the Dallas Cowboys, follow the Cowboys’ game against the Atlanta Falcons. “Granted I didn’t play the way I wanted to, but it is what it is, it’s going to take a little more to get me out.”

At the time, he added that the Cowboys have “still got to have that fighter’s mentality, and I’m a firm believer in it. Obviously you’re going to get hit in the mouth at some point, it’s all about how you respond.”

Lamb also discussed the importance of communication, stating, “We’ve connected, we’ve taken a lot of reps outside of practice just talking, communicating, getting on the same page.”

The Dallas Cowboys go up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 22, in hopes to snag a win and keep their dreams of making it to the playoffs alive.