Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Opens Up on Fellow ‘Alpha’ Star

When the Dallas Cowboys brought in star receiver George Pickens from the Steelers more than 16 months ago, there were immediate concerns that the flighty pass-catcher would wind up butting heads with entrenched Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, that there was no way the two could coexist. But from the get-go, Pickens and Lamb bonded over the trials and tribulations of being a WR1 in the NFL, and posted videos declaring that they did not need to be WR1 or WR2 or 1 and 1A.

And it was not just an act. The two have been inseparable since Pickens’ arrival, and Lamb supported his fellow receiver through his breakout season in 2025, some of which happened when Lamb was hurt, and while Pickens was wrestling with the Cowboys over the franchise tag. Rather than take a stand on his own contract, Lamb said he hoped the Cowboys paid Pickens more than him.

CeeDee Lamb Wants ‘What’s Best’ for George Pickens

In Year 2 of the CeeDee Lamb-George Pickens combo, that tight bond has carried right through. It’s been Lamb getting the bulk of the opportunities this season for the Cowboys, though that could change if teams stop double-teaming Pickens. But Lamb said that the typical jealousies that can affect competing receivers on the same team have not been a problem for Dallas.

In a story by ESPN’s Todd Archer, Lamb said: “I don’t think you can get any much closer than we’ve been. I feel like at the end of the day, we want what’s best for each other and that’s to be with one another and to grind.

“I feel like we both have that alpha mentality, that alpha dog component to us so just rubbing off on one another and just keeping this thing going. We gotta keep being who we are and at the end of the day prove it to each other every day.”

Cowboys Benefiting From Strong Relationship

Pickens said that when he arrived with the Cowboys, Lamb went out of his way to make him feel comfortable, and that helped the team avoid a possibly ugly butting of the heads between the two players.

“I feel like for him, he wanted to do it for [himself] personally just [welcoming] a new guy in,” Pickens said.

Indeed, Lamb has seemed to be dead set on making sure the Cowboys offense operated as smoothly as possible with two top receivers in the mix. Getting tight with Pickens was key for that. Said Lamb, “That’s my boy. I don’t think he questions anything about where my loyalty stands with him and vice versa.”