Cowboys Cheerleaders Video from Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Turns Heads

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Friday, November 15, was uneventful, to say the least. Tyler, albeit in great shape for being 58, was no match for the younger Paul, 27, and the just match didn’t live up to the hype.

At least the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders put on a good show. The Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium hosted the fight, and their cheerleaders kicked off the event by performing their famed kick line to the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck.”

Now, the video from that performance is gaining a lot of attention online.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Before the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Matchup

Netflix’s X account sent out a video clip of the cheerleaders set with the caption, “YOU’VE BEEN THUNDERSTRUCK… and so was the cameraman. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders just opened the biggest boxing match in history. #PaulTyson.”

What happened is that midway through the clip, you can see the camera shake, because the camera person was “struck” by a cheerleader’s legs. What else could have gone wrong?

Dallas Cowboys Brace for Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be at Monday’s game against the Houston Texans at home. Let’s hope the Cowboys show up, too.

Following the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday, November 10, head coach Mike McCarthy talked about how the offense needs to improve up against the Texans.

“I thought the defense came out, played very well in the first half,” he said in the press conference. “You know, they just had the one touchdown there at the two-minute spot. We gave them the ball on the first turnover. To me, the game was about the giveaways. It’s unacceptable. Our last two home games, we’ve had 10 giveaways. You can’t win games at any level like that. To be in there at halftime in a one score game, to go out there and turn that ball over three times – we need to make some adjustments. The same thing happened against Detroit, the game gets away from you and you can’t get back into it. I’m disappointed, I’m sure as everybody is.”

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush started on Sunday, and he’s expected to start again against the Texans. When asked about Rush, McCarthy said, “I think the game we wanted to play was the 15-play drive. And really just try to capitalize off our defense. Just like anything, you always feel like you have a good plan.”

“Guys, the men had a good week of work,” he continued. “You know, we got the big turnover there, down there, tight in the red area, and, you know, didn’t convert it to seven points. The 15-play drive and then turn the ball over. That was definitely a gut shot for us, but, you know, that’s the game that I was trying to play. We had some shots down the field, but yeah we didn’t run it good enough. And we obviously didn’t pass-protect good enough. We didn’t throw good enough, I didn’t call plays good enough. But, you know, I’m not going to sugarcoat this. You can’t win not taking care of the damn ball. You can’t sugarcoat that any way, five turnovers. It’s just unacceptable.”