Cowboys Coach Held Meeting With Injured Starter After ‘Unacceptable’ Mistake

It’s been a day since the play that has come to sum up some of the issues that the Dallas Cowboys have had this season in terms of keeping focus and maintaining discipline: The decision by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was injured with a back and hamstring problem, and in street clothes, to spring onto the field in Indianapolis and celebrate with teammates after a forced fumble by the Colts in the fourth quarter. Overshown’s emotions are understandable, but the lack of discipline he showed drew consternation from coaches, teammates and observers alike.

Overshown reportedly apologized to the team on Monday after the play, which drew a 15-yard penalty and was part of an atrocious 14-penalty performance that put a damper on the 27-23 win.

Issue ‘Addressed’ With DeMarvion Overshown

On Monday, coach Brian Schottenheimer told Cowboys reporters that he had a meeting with Overshown and was confident the mistake would not be repeated.

Said Schottenheimer: “Addressed it 1-on-1 with D-Mo first. Addressed it with the football team. Totally unacceptable and it won’t happen again. … He understands that was unacceptable and can’t happen. Our meeting was very straightforward.”

Cowboys Were ‘Sloppy’

As for the Cowboys’ general disposition toward the penalty count, well above the team average, Schottenheimer said he was disappointed, but thinks the showing was an “outlier.”

Said Schottenheimer: “We actually watched all 14 of them int eh team meeting, we pointed it out. Sloppy. Not good enough. I think there were two pre-snap, which is a positive. I think we were averaging seven a game, so we were twice the average. Not good enough at all. We showed all the penalties from the PIs to the holdings. … Sloppy fundamentals.

“Yesterday was the outlier and that was why that game came down the way it came down. That game should have been where we win by a couple touchdowns maybe, but we let them hang around, we put ourselves behind the sticks on offense a bunch. Explained to the guys, if we don’t clean that up, it is going to hurt our ability to do what we want to do.”