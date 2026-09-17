Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Get Concerning Week 2 Bold Prediction After ‘Alarmingly Bad’ Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brian Schottenheimer
Getty
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to move on from their 28-20 Week 1 loss to the New York Giants and refocus.

It wasn’t the team’s best performance, even though the Cowboys’ offense gained over 250 yards. Their defense wasn’t much better, surrendering 394 yards and allowing the Giants to convert 9 of 11 third downs.

That kind of performance won’t have most people overreacting, since it’s only Week 1. One NFL analyst, though, thinks this could be the start of something bad brewing.

Dallas Cowboys Get Bad Bold Prediction for Week 2

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first half of the 2026 NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur made his Week 2 prediction for the NFL as the Cowboys face the Washington Commanders. Tafur did not give Cowboys fans the prediction they wanted to hear, as he is taking Washington over Dallas.

“After an offseason of hope and bluster, the Cowboys’ defense was alarmingly bad Sunday night, as the Giants converted 9 of 11 third downs (and one of the failures was the game-ending kneeldown). Dallas’ linebackers seemed lost. They have to get better — especially since the Commanders averaged 8.8 yards to go on third down in their loss to the Eagles. But it won’t be that much better. Take the points.”

Commanders are coming off a 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Washington finished with 295 yards of offense in the loss.

Could the Dallas Cowboys Face an Uphill Battle Against the Commanders?

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 22: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the sidelines during the first quarter of the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It all comes down to how the Cowboys’ defense looks. They struggled to get the Giants off the field, especially in the second half. For the game, Dallas allowed New York to possess the ball for over 36 minutes.

Washington also had a decent showing, possessing the ball as well. They had the ball for over 33 minutes in the loss to the Eagles.

Dallas really needs to get their rushing attack figured out, as that will help with keeping the ball in the offense’s hands. The Cowboys had fewer than 70 rushing yards in their loss, so Javonte Williams needs to play better after his 41 yards on 12 carries.

Offensively, the Cowboys’ receivers also need to eliminate drops and help Dak Prescott out. Multiple opportunities for big plays, or at least positive plays, existed before the drops.

The question is whether the Cowboys can use this week to make adjustments and get back on track. If they can, that will shift the momentum in their favor. Another loss, though, and Dallas could be facing a bad situation with their fans. This could be the end of their chances to win the NFC East, and they will have to claw their way into the postseason on a run.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Cowboys Get Concerning Week 2 Bold Prediction After ‘Alarmingly Bad’ Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x