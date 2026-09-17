Cowboys Get Concerning Week 2 Bold Prediction After ‘Alarmingly Bad’ Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to move on from their 28-20 Week 1 loss to the New York Giants and refocus.

It wasn’t the team’s best performance, even though the Cowboys’ offense gained over 250 yards. Their defense wasn’t much better, surrendering 394 yards and allowing the Giants to convert 9 of 11 third downs.

That kind of performance won’t have most people overreacting, since it’s only Week 1. One NFL analyst, though, thinks this could be the start of something bad brewing.

Dallas Cowboys Get Bad Bold Prediction for Week 2

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur made his Week 2 prediction for the NFL as the Cowboys face the Washington Commanders. Tafur did not give Cowboys fans the prediction they wanted to hear, as he is taking Washington over Dallas.

“After an offseason of hope and bluster, the Cowboys’ defense was alarmingly bad Sunday night, as the Giants converted 9 of 11 third downs (and one of the failures was the game-ending kneeldown). Dallas’ linebackers seemed lost. They have to get better — especially since the Commanders averaged 8.8 yards to go on third down in their loss to the Eagles. But it won’t be that much better. Take the points.”

Commanders are coming off a 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Washington finished with 295 yards of offense in the loss.

Could the Dallas Cowboys Face an Uphill Battle Against the Commanders?

It all comes down to how the Cowboys’ defense looks. They struggled to get the Giants off the field, especially in the second half. For the game, Dallas allowed New York to possess the ball for over 36 minutes.

Washington also had a decent showing, possessing the ball as well. They had the ball for over 33 minutes in the loss to the Eagles.

Dallas really needs to get their rushing attack figured out, as that will help with keeping the ball in the offense’s hands. The Cowboys had fewer than 70 rushing yards in their loss, so Javonte Williams needs to play better after his 41 yards on 12 carries.

Offensively, the Cowboys’ receivers also need to eliminate drops and help Dak Prescott out. Multiple opportunities for big plays, or at least positive plays, existed before the drops.

The question is whether the Cowboys can use this week to make adjustments and get back on track. If they can, that will shift the momentum in their favor. Another loss, though, and Dallas could be facing a bad situation with their fans. This could be the end of their chances to win the NFC East, and they will have to claw their way into the postseason on a run.