Cowboys Concerns Raised as Dak Prescott ‘Soreness’ Continues

The Dallas Cowboys are approaching 2026 with a clear Super Bowl-or-bust mentality, and while there is plenty of reason to be skeptical about their ability to pull that off–we’ve heard it all before, and it’s been three decades since the team reached the Big Game–there’s also some reason for optimism. The Cowboys still have one of the most fearsome offenses in the NFL, and have a rebuilt defense with new coordinator Christian Parker that, if it can even be around league average, will be good enough to make Dallas a contender. But the key caveat: If they’re healthy, especially quarterback Dak Prescott.

It’s mere coincidence, but the Cowboys have seen Prescott suffer some bum luck on an every-other-year basis.

In 2020, he suffered the nasty ankle injury that caused him to miss 11 games as the team went 6-10. In 2022, it was the thumb injury that cost him the first five games of the year, though Dallas still went 12-5. And two years ago, it was the torn hamstring that put him out for nine games as the Cowboys went 7-10.

Dak Prescott Wearing a Leg Sleeve

So while the Cowboys have downplayed the swelling that has affected Prescott’s right knee this offseason, going back to the spring, there still is some concern that Prescott has not put the knee pain entirely behind him here as the summer gets into full swing in Oxnard.

In fact, Cowboys beat writer Nick Harris pointed out on Twitter/X that Prescott is bearing some extra equipment: “Leg sleeve for Dak Prescott today. Brian Schottenheimer said back during OTAs that he was dealing with some knee soreness, but it hasn’t kept him off the field at all so far in the offseason.”

Dak Prescott Knee Concern Raised in Cowboys Minicamp

Schottenheimer brought up the knee at Cowboys minicamp at The Star when he mentioned the fact that Prescott would not be a 100% participant in the workouts. That was more than seven weeks ago, it should be pointed out. That’s a long time for soreness to linger.

“Dak’s going to be limited in team and just practice,” Schottenheimer told reporters. “He’s got a sore knee, nothing we’re concerned about, but we’re just going to be smart heading into these last couple days. So, (we’re) really healthy as of now.”

Indeed, the Cowboys announced last week that while they are monitoring DaRon Bland and Donovan Ezeiruaku, there are no players on the physically unable to perform list to open camp. Backup tight end Princeton Fant did tear his ACL this week, however.

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Cowboys Entering With Super Bowl ‘Mindset’

Prescott has not been shy about setting big expectations for this team this season–yes, it is Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys, he said last month at his annual Faith Fight Finish charity fundraiser at The Star.

Said Prescott: “It’s always been my mindset and it is one of the things I truly love about the Cowboys organization, and the fan base. It’s that or nothing. That’s what being a competitor is. If that’s not how you’re wired, if that’s not how you think, whether you are a fan, whether you are a player or whether you are a coach, then I think you’re in the wrong business and honestly, I don’t want you on my team. So, I love those expectations.”