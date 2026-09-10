Cowboys Hear Telling Confession From John Harbaugh Before Giants Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from their primetime showdown against the New York Giants in Week 1 action.

It’s a tale of two teams looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2025. New York is in a bit of a rebuild, with former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh now taking over in the same position.

Dallas knows the kind of talent this Giants team has, despite some new players being added. New York, on the other hand, may now know its competition.

Dallas Cowboys Might Have Upper Hand on New York Giants

Harbaugh spoke with the local media about the upcoming Cowboys game and what to expect. There was some real honesty from Harbaugh in his response.

“Hard to say, it’s hard to say. I mean, I have tons of respect for (Cowboys Head) Coach (Brian) Schottenheimer, tons of respect for the organization. They’re always, I mean, the Cowboys are the Cowboys. They’re talented, they’re tough, and you’ve seen them more than I have. We played them a few times, I’ve seen them on tape, but nothing but respect for what they do. They do it their way and they’ve got a bunch of guys, fast football team that flies around. A lot of talent on offense, they’re rebuilding their defense, they have a new defensive coordinator, comes from a great system. He’s a really sharp, up-and-coming guy. So, they’re a very formidable football team, very formidable opponent. But you don’t really know where anybody’s at yet. So, all these games get played early in the season, we’ll start to get a gauge on everybody, but tremendous respect for the Cowboys and everybody there.”

During his 18-year NFL career as a head coach, Harbaugh has played the Cowboys only five times. He is 4-1 against Dallas.

John Harbaugh Doesn’t Know What to Expect From Cowboys

This Cowboys defense will look very different from last year’s, which finished in the bottom five. Half of Dallas’s starting lineup has completely changed compared to 2025.

As for the offense, the Cowboys have the same weapons in place. Guys like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson help make this offense roll. It was a big reason they were one of the best in the NFL last year.

The Giants will have a tough time regardless, since they know the offense will be good. As for the defense, New York hasn’t really seen too much tape on what to expect, so that could be difficult.

This could be a massive advantage for the Cowboys heading into opening weekend. As long as they lean on their strengths, Dallas should come out with a Week 1 win.