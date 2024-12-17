Cowboys Could Lose QB to Vikings in Startling Move

The Dallas Cowboys could lose a quarterback to the Minnesota Vikings next season, one NFL analyst and expert says.

December football means injuries, but the Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with injuries for much of the season. One of the team’s biggest losses has been losing their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a season-ending injury.

With Prescott out for the season, the team has been relying on backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who led them to a win on Sunday, December 15, against the Carolina Panthers, with a final tally of 30-14. During the Panthers game, Rush completed 18 of 29 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. The team also has a backup quarterback in Trey Lance.

But, one NFL analyst and expert is looking ahead and says the Cowboys’ quarterback class may look different next season.

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Could Find the Grass is Greener Elsewhere

In a December 15 piece for Bleacher Report, Matt Holder notes that Rush could be a real find if the Cowboys don’t keep him on next season.

So, where does Holder think Rush could land? He thinks a post-Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings would be a good fit for Rush.

“The big question facing Minnesota’s front office this offseason is what to do with Sam Darnold, who has played well enough to earn a new contract and be a starter in 2025,” Holder noted. “However, the organization also invested a first-round pick in J.J. McCarthy last spring.” When McCarthy is back, Darnold might not stay with the Vikings. In that case, Minnesota would need a solid backup. That’s where Rush comes in.