Cowboys Could Lose QB to Vikings in Startling Move

December football means injuries, but the Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with injuries for much of the season. One of the team’s biggest losses has been losing their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a season-ending injury.
With Prescott out for the season, the team has been relying on backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who led them to a win on Sunday, December 15, against the Carolina Panthers, with a final tally of 30-14. During the Panthers game, Rush completed 18 of 29 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. The team also has a backup quarterback in Trey Lance.
But, one NFL analyst and expert is looking ahead and says the Cowboys’ quarterback class may look different next season.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Could Find the Grass is Greener Elsewhere
In a December 15 piece for Bleacher Report, Matt Holder notes that Rush could be a real find if the Cowboys don’t keep him on next season.
So, where does Holder think Rush could land? He thinks a post-Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings would be a good fit for Rush.
“The big question facing Minnesota’s front office this offseason is what to do with Sam Darnold, who has played well enough to earn a new contract and be a starter in 2025,” Holder noted. “However, the organization also invested a first-round pick in J.J. McCarthy last spring.”
When McCarthy is back, Darnold might not stay with the Vikings. In that case, Minnesota would need a solid backup. That’s where Rush comes in.
“If the club lets Darnold walk to make way for McCarthy, signing Rush as a backup in free agency would be a smart move,” Holder stated. ‘That gives the young quarterback a good mentor, and the 31-year-old has plenty of starting experience to fill in when needed.”
There’s another positive for Rush to land with the Vikings, too. Rush is a Michigan guy, and being in Minnesota would bring offer the kind of Midwest lifestyle for which he’s familiar.
More Talk of Cowboys QBs Going to Minnesota
What’s interesting is that analysts, in the past, have also named Lance as a possible fit for the Vikings. Back in August, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin named Lance as a potential trade candidate at the time and said the Vikings would make a lot of sense for the quarterback.
“The luster has worn off Lance quite a bit in recent years, with the former No. 3 overall draft pick struggling to secure the top backup job for the Dallas Cowboys,” Benjamin stated in the August 15, 2024, story named, “10 NFL players who could be traded next: Kenny Pickett, Trey Lance among potential candidates to be dealt.”
Benjamin added that “the ex-San Francisco 49ers prospect possesses long-term upside that could intrigue needier teams at the position. Dallas might just as well retain him with Dak Prescott entering a contract year, but considering the Cowboys are also letting Lance play out his rookie deal, it’s possible they’ve already seen enough.”
Of course, as it turns out, Lance was very much needed this season, with Prescott out. But, once Prescott is healthy again, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to believe that at least one Cowboys quarterback will end up in Minnesota.
