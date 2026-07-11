Cowboys Could Make $94 Million Decision on Quinnen Williams Early

While there have been significant, and justified, complaints about the Dallas Cowboys‘ predilection for waiting until the very last opportunity to give players contract extensions–and how dragging out those proceedings actually costs the team in the long run–the fact is, they’ve done plenty of early extensions with players in the recent past. Last March, the Cowboys worked out a new deal well ahead of schedule for Osa Odighizuwa, and did the same last summer for DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson. But will they take that same approach with Quinnen Williams, expected to be one of the keys to this year’s defense?

It’s the dead of July, and it is the time in the Cowboys offseason when these things are pondered. The team is still more than two weeks away from reporting to training camp, and subjects like this will eventually need answers.

Cowboys Could Get Big Year From Quinnen Williams

Williams is set for a big year, his first full season in Dallas. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker plans to emphasize the Cowboys’ strength up front, and that should boost Williams’ star power. He is on a contract that pays him $21.6 million as a cap hit for this season and $25.5 million next year, part of a four-year, $96 million contract he’d signed with the Jets.

The Cowboys gave up Mazi Smith and second-round pick in 2026, plus a 2027 first-rounder, to get Williams, who is 28. They have no intentions of letting him go, and working out an extension now could allow the Cowboys to move money around, give a signing bonus and cut his cap hit in 2027.

Spotrac has a $31.3 million AAV market valuation for Williams, who would be in line for a three-year, $94 million deal.

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Cowboys Not Under Pressure

The Cowboys don’t have to rush a deal, not with two year remaining. But the market always goes up, so locking in Williams now will give him some added security and give the Cowboys a chance to get ahead of the market.

At the team’s website, reporter Tommy Yarrish weighed in on the Williams possibility.

He wrote: “I could see a Quinnen Williams deal getting done before that, although the Cowboys do have the luxury of time and don’t have extend him this offseason as he’s still got two years left on his current deal.

“It may be beneficial to get it done early, however, in order to get ahead of the defensive tackle market that’ll be coming in the next 3-5 years. Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons became the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history earlier this offseason getting a 3-year, $105.8 million extension. That’s just over $35 million per year, which is $11 million more than Williams is currently making.”

Quinnen Williams ‘Disrespected’

Williams has been in the news for different reasons around Cowboys fans and observers, mostly because of a perceived slight about where he was ranked by NFL personnel people interviewed by ESPN.

The Cowboys analysis site Blogging the Boys had a headline reading: “NFL minds don’t seem to value Quinnen Williams.” Sports Illustrated had one: “Cowboys’ Quinnen Williams Disrespected in DL Rankings from NFL Personnel.”

Williams was not ignored on the list of defensive linemen in the league–but he was rated only sixth among the group, and probably deserved to be higher. It’s worth remembering, though, that as good as Williams is as an individual, he did split the season playing for two of the seven worst defenses in the league, per PFF, the Jets (26th overall) and the Cowboys (28th). That doesn’t help his standing.

Help turn this defense around in 2026 and Williams’ standing, as well as his contract value, will spike.