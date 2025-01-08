Cowboys Could Still Hire Bill Belichick as Head Coach: Report

The Dallas Cowboys still have Mike McCarthy as their head coach, but heading into the offseason with their 7-10 record, it’s certainly not a sure thing that McCarthy will remain in his current role with the team. An early favorite to coach the Cowboys was former New England Patriots head coach, and friend a owner Jerry Jones, Bill Belichick. But, Belichick took a head coaching job at the University of North Carolina in December, so it seemed as if he had little interest in getting back to the NFL, at least for now.

But, a report from the NFL Network released on Wednesday, January 8, points out how Belichick’s North Carolina contract could free him up to go back to the pros and states that “multiple” teams have already come knocking.

Bill Belichick’s Buyout Number Drops This Summer

Belichick’s buyout number drops to just $1 million this summer, making it very simple for him to jet college and get back to the NFL, if that’s something he wants.

NFL teams are aware of Belichick’s contract details and, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, multiple NFL teams have expressed interest in him as their head coach. Right now, there are six NFL head coach openings, but Pelissero pointed out the Las Vegas Raiders as the main team who has expressed interest.

“Multiple NFL teams have inquired about whether legendary coach Bill Belichick would reconsider his move to college football – including the Raiders, whose new minority owner Tom Brady spoke recently with his old coach, per league sources,” Pelissero stated in a January 8 post on X.

Just because Belichick can leave North Carolina without big financial repercussions, does that mean he will?

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, it’s not very probable. In a follow-up post on X on January 8, The Athletic states that, “Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL,” per Russini. They added that, “Belichick is focused on North Carolina.”

In her own post on X, Russini reiterated, “Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL, per sources. I’m told his sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina, as he continues building the Tar Heels’ future. He’s recruiting today in New Jersey.”

Of course, never say never. Anything is possible in the world of sports, so Belichick could change course. But, for now, Russini insists he’s in it for the long haul at North Carolina, or at least for the next season.

The State of Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys

As for McCarthy, during an appearance on “Pardon My Take” on January 8, Russini spoke about his chances of staying with the Cowboys next season.

“I think the chances of him staying in Dallas are fair, like I think that could happen,” she said in the episode “Look I know that they did a little bit of work on some head coaches, behind the scenes, over the last few weeks. So, it wouldn’t shock me if they also move on.”

She added, “I just don’t like how they’re going about their business. How, they’re just kind of hanging him out to dry right now, trying to figure out what he’s going to do next. This entire year was really hard if you’re him. Of not knowing what’s going to be next.”

Russini also stated that if McCarthy does move on, “he has a good shot” at getting a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.