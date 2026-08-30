Cowboys Cut Former Second-Round Pick After Preseason Finale

Twenty-four hours after their 27-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their preseason finale, the Dallas Cowboys did a little bit of roster fine-tuning.

One of the roster casualties who didn’t make it to Week 1 was Denzel Mims, a former second-round pick of the New York Jets back in 2020.

“WR Denzel Mims has been informed of his release from the Cowboys, per source,” ESPN’s Todd Archer posted on X.

Cowboys Had No Use for Denzel Mims

Mims had a pretty unspectacular preseason performance, recording just one reception for -1 yards.

The 28-year-old was a victim of a numbers game. Dallas has solid wide depth with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, and Tyler Johnson. And there were several others competing for likely the final spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Jordan Hudson was arguably the Cowboys’ breakout preseason performer, finishing with 8 catches, 189 yards, and a touchdown in three games. Camden Brown also turned some heads too, logging four catches, 89 yards, and two touchdowns, while Jonathan Mingo (four catches, 82 yards) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (three receptions, 45 yards) also made their cases.

Mims hasn’t played int he NFL since 2022. He totaled just 42 catches and 676 yards in three seasons with the Jets. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars, though he never appeared in a game for them.

Mims also had stints with the St. Louis Battlehawks and Dallas Renegades of the United Football League before signing with the Cowboys back in June.

Cowboys Makes More Roster Moves

Dallas also made another splash on Saturday when they traded for a former first-round pick. The team sent third- and sixth-round picks in 2027 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and former first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

The Cowboys also announced they’ll be without linebacker Marist Liufau for an extended period of time. He suffered a fractured left forearm against the Saints and he’s scheduled to undergo surgery to repair it.

“As a coaching staff, these next 24 hours plus, we do focus on our own roster and our guys, the guys that we know, the guys that we love, the guys that we care about, the guys that I’ve gotten to know their families, that I’ve gotten to know what motivates them, why they play this game,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, via Archer.

“And the personnel guys and the scouts, they’re diving into potential other roster moves and that’s part of the business. But we’ve got some time, but we have to make sure we get the decisions right, which we will, about our roster first. And then of course we handle it the right way with the guys that we love and care about.”