Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Challenges Simone Biles and More for Charity

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks competing with Simone Biles, Chris Paul and Quinn Ewers as part of a charity event.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is giving back to the Dallas community this holiday season as part of a new campaign with DICK’s Sporting Goods featuring fellow sports greats Simone Biles, Chris Paul and Quinn Ewers.

For the campaign, Prescott decorated the Dallas-area Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Denton with everything from a gingerbread locker room to a sea of blue lights to represent the Cowboys. In turn, Prescott, along with each athlete, will get a $100,000 Sports Matter grant to award to a local youth sports organization, or organizations, of their choosing through the Sports Matter program.

Dak Prescott: ‘I Love Getting Into the Holiday Spirit’

Prescott says he wanted to get involved with the campaign because of “representing the great city of Dallas” and the idea of “just being able to give back.”

“Being able to give back to our youth and charity with the sports Sports Matter grant. That was huge,” Prescott said, speaking exclusively with Anne Erickson of Heavy Sports, “and honestly, at Dick’s, just having a lot of fun and being the holiday season. Love decorating. Love getting into the holiday season.”

He added that he loves “being able to inspire.”

“Being able to give back to the community as we did with the Sports Matter grant, and not only that. For me, it’s the holiday spirit. Being able to put those two things together. Putting smiles on people’s faces,” Prescott added. “Maybe having a day full of adversity or something that didn’t set the day right, maybe they walk into that Dick’s Sporting Goods and it changes their day around. Or, maybe they see that ad on TV, and it gives them a little bit of joy. So, just being able to partner with the brand and with an organization that cares so much about giving back and celebrating in this holiday season was easy.”

All of the athletes involved showcased their unique style and sports skills, from “gold accents in Houston to celebrate Simone’s medals, a gingerbread football locker room in Dallas for Dak the QB, 12-foot basketball tree for Chris in San Antonio and officially licensed Texas accents for Quinn, who received a little help from Matthew McConaughey, in Austin,” per Dick’s.

Prescott said his favorite decoration at the Dallas-area Dick’s store where he decorated was the gingerbread locker room.

“When I walked over there, I was blown away,” he said. “That’s as good as my name being in the same locker room as some of these great teammates I play with, so I approve.”

Play

Mental Health is Something Dak Prescott Says He Advocates For

When asked what’s his favorite thing about doing the Dick’s decorating and getting the Sports Matter grant, Prescott said, “being able to invest it right back here into the city of Dallas, the sport youth.”

He added that while he hasn’t really picked out a charity yet, “I can promise you it will be, whether it’s a great program or charity, that’s doing a lot for our kids and most likely mental health, that being something that I push and I advocate for, being something that entitles mental health with our youth athletes.”

For those who want to see Prescott’s decorations, they’re at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 2845 W. University Dr. in Denton.

The Cowboys have won their past two games, and the team is 5-7 heading into their Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.