Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Got High Praise From Former NFL QB

While it doesn’t get talked about as often, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has continued to prove himself as one of the NFL‘s best at the position.

Each year, Prescott keeps statistically being in the top 10 in passing. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they have not been to the playoffs over the last two seasons.

Entering the 2026 season, the vibes are very different as Prescott might have the defense to finally get him back to playing more January football. There’s no doubt that if they get in the postseason, he’ll be a big reason for that. And one former NFL quarterback agrees through his new rankings.

NFL Analyst Gives Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Several Top 10 Rankings at QB

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in seven different categories. Here is where Orlovsky ranked Prescott:

Arm strength – 10th

Ball placement – 10th

Mechanics – 5th

Decision-making – 6th

Pocket presence – 5th

Second reaction – Unranked

Rushing ability – Unranked

Orlovsky first complimented Prescott on his ball placement. He got praised for his ability to put the ball in the right spot.

“Love and Prescott have an impressive ability to float the pass in and set their receiver up for yards after the catch.”

Next up, Prescott was praised for his mechanics.

“Goff, Prescott and Stroud are such pure passers, with beautiful, natural motions.”

Lastly, Orlovsky made sure to include Prescott in his top 10 pocket presence after not having him in there in his rankings last year.

“Herbert and Prescott were admittedly snubs from this list a year ago, and I couldn’t let that happen again.”

Last season, Prescott found himself in the top five in QBR (70.2), passing yards (4,552), and passing touchdowns (30). He was selected to his second Pro Bowl in the last three years.

Dak Prescott is One of the NFL’s Top Quarterbacks in 2026

Prescott has shown time and time again how good a quarterback he is. Four Pro Bowl selections in his NFL career should be enough to show that he’s the real deal.

It certainly helps that he’s got a great supporting cast around him on offense. With George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, and Javonte Williams, this unit has everything needed to be a top-five unit again.

Of course, the success of the 2026 season all depends on how Prescott plays like usual. He’s reliable, though, so more of the burden should be on the defense to play better than they did in 2025.

Prescott and the offense can’t do it by themselves, as shown last year with just seven wins, but it’s not their fault. Now, if Prescott and the offense want to take things into their own hands, his ability at quarterback shows that he’s just getting better with age. He’s got all the abilities to move this franchise to the next level.