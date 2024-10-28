Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends Fuming 4-Word Message After Loss

The Dallas Cowboys tried to turn things around in the fourth quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 27, and despite a late comeback, it wasn’t enough, and they fell, 30-24. Now, the Cowboys are 3-4 going into Week 9, and many aren’t happy about it, including quarterback Dak Prescott.

Speaking with media following the game, Prescott showed frustration and fired off an aggressive message about the loss.

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is Not Happy About the Team’s Loss to the 49ers

“Frustration is very high,” Prescott said at the press conference.

The quarterback added that even with frustration up, “nobody’s shaken or giving up” and that “it’s a long season.” But, he’s “frustrated. That’s the best way I can put it.”

During the press conference, Prescott was also asked what he can do better.

“Not turn the ball over, period,” he replied.

Following the 49ers game, Prescott has eight interceptions and could break a career record for him with 19 interceptions this season.

“I don’t have to be perfect, but I damn sure can’t be having the turnovers,” Prescott said. “I’ve just got to eat that, take that sack. The second one was as boneheaded of an interception as I feel like I’ve had. Trying to make a play, too much confidence in myself right there. Should’ve just thrown it away. Wish I would’ve put more heat on it so it would’ve been to CeeDee or out of bounds.”

He added, “That one hurts, starting off the third quarter that way, allowed them to get a touchdown there, you look at the end at the score, a touchdown’s the difference. Once again, we put ourselves behind on the turnover battle, and that’s on me. We can’t have that if we’re playing to win games, and I’ve got to clean that up. Period.”

In a separate press conference after the game, head coach Mike McCarthy also expressed frustration.

“We’re disappointed,” McCarthy said. “Our men really had a good week of preparation. I thought there were areas of improvement. But still, we have a ton to work on.”

‘Down But Not Out’

NFL fans, analysts and experts alike are also frustrated at the loss.

“While McCarthy and Prescott try to downplay Dallas’ struggles and mitigate the outside noise, it’ll only get harder if the losses keep piling up,” stated Lior Lampert of FanSided in an October 28 piece. He also said that both McCarthy and Prescott sounded “down but not out.”

Maitland Rutledge of The Laundry Hat went a step further and put some blame on Prescott.

“The poster child for this loss has to go to Prescott,” he wrote in the October 28 feature. “While he threw for two touchdowns in what could have been considered ‘garbage time,’ he also had two terrible interceptions and could have had a third on Dallas’ final drive.”

He added, “A franchise quarterback being paid $240 million should not be making the throws he made in this game. Plain and simple.”

Of course, there’s plenty of blame to go around, and Rutledge also names Kavontae Turpin, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Terence Steele as players who deserve to have some fingers pointed at them.