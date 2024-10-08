Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Delivers 2-Word Message About the Team

The Dallas Cowboys left Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 6, with a 20-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a dramatic win, as quarterback Dak Prescott threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert with only 20 seconds left in the game, marking a 70-yard drive that gave the Cowboys the lead and win.
Speaking about the Cowboys following the game, Prescott used two strong words to sum up the team’s ability to pull off that win.
Dak Prescott Gushes Over Week 5 Cowboys Win
Prescott used two words to describe the team and their late win over the Steelers showed: “persistence” and “resilience.”
“The team just really showed it there, on that drive,” he said in a press conference immediately following the October 6 game.
Regarding the Tolbert touchdown that saved the day, Prescott added, “Luckily, we had the fourth down and it was special to get it back to Tolbert. He did a great job of coming across the field and getting open, and the offensive line did a great job on that play of allowing me to stay in the pocket.”
Prescott also talked about some of the team’s shortcomings during the game, especially throwing an interception right before halftime.
“Yeah, I mean, we just wanted a chance,” he said. “Just give us a chance on that two-minute drive. I personally was pissed about the two minute drive before half, obviously, throwing an interception there when we could get points, easily three, if not a touchdown. Two minutes, something I love, so just being able to get back in it, down four, knowing we needed a touchdown.”
Prescott praised the Cowboys for simulating high-stress situations, such as that last-minute touchdown, and being ready to respond to stressful situations in the moment.
“We practice that a lot,” he said. “I’d say as much as, if not probably more than any team in the league, so we’re all very comfortable in that situation with the plays being called. And then getting it down there pretty quick, and then having some opportunities to strike in the end zone. Whether it was my run on the first one, getting into the half yard line, or Rico (Dowdle, running back) trying to go over the top for me. They always stress follow the ball and more than ever, that’s the reason why. Just examples of things in practice coming up over and over again.”
Cowboys Looking Ahead to the Detroit Lions
Next up, the Cowboys play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 13, on home turf. Following the Steelers win, head coach Mike McCarthy said the guys were immediately shifting their focus to Detroit.
“We’re about the Lions right now, so you know, that page has been turned,” he said in an October 7 press conference. “You know, this is what Monday is, so we’ve got a big challenge. We’ve got to win a home game. We used to be pretty good at home. So, we’ve got to win a home game. We’ve been really stressing the importance of winning on the road. We’re off to a good start, but we need to get our first home win.”
