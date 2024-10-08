Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Delivers 2-Word Message About the Team

The Dallas Cowboys left Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 6, with a 20-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a dramatic win, as quarterback Dak Prescott threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert with only 20 seconds left in the game, marking a 70-yard drive that gave the Cowboys the lead and win.

Speaking about the Cowboys following the game, Prescott used two strong words to sum up the team’s ability to pull off that win.

Dak Prescott Gushes Over Week 5 Cowboys Win

Prescott used two words to describe the team and their late win over the Steelers showed: “persistence” and “resilience.”

“The team just really showed it there, on that drive,” he said in a press conference immediately following the October 6 game.

Regarding the Tolbert touchdown that saved the day, Prescott added, “Luckily, we had the fourth down and it was special to get it back to Tolbert. He did a great job of coming across the field and getting open, and the offensive line did a great job on that play of allowing me to stay in the pocket.”