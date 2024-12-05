Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Strong Statement on Playoff Chances

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gives his blunt take on the Cowboys' chances to make the wild-card playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a high-profile Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 5-7 record. As of late, the Cowboys have been on a run, winning their last two games and sparking hopes of making it to the wild-card playoffs.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with an injury for the remainder of the season, but he’s still talking his team up from the bench.

When asked about the Cowboys’ chances to make the playoffs, Prescott didn’t hesitate to give his full take on the matter.

Dak Prescott Believes in the Dallas Cowboys

Speaking in an interview with Anne Erickson of Heavy Sports, Prescott delivered a strong statement when asked if the Cowboys could make the playoffs this season: “Yeah. For sure.”

“I’m never doubting our guys,” he added. “Understand that we’ve got – the schedule we’ve got is kind of laying up for us to make a great run. We’ve already, as you’ve said, taken two (games) and got the momentum going. We’ve got a Monday night game against the Bengals, whose record is not any better, and then Tampa Bay, so those are two more. If we’re able to capture those, get those two wins, we’ll get back in the division play. Being able to really control our own destiny.”

Prescott also emphasized that the Cowboys need to take things one day at a time, stating, “We’re looking at the playoff picture, so I think what’s important is taking it game by game, understanding that you have to play out every game, and the records don’t matter. Whether it’s ours … or somebody’s else’s that is good, they’ve got to show up and they’ve got to play you.”

As Prescott mentioned, the Cowboys’ next game is against the Bengals on Monday, December 9, followed by the Panthers, Buccaneers, Eagles and, on January 5, 2025, Commanders to close out the regular season.

Dak Prescott Gives Back with Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Campaign

Prescott also spoke about his holiday charity campaign with Dick’s Sporting Goods, which features fellow sports icons Simone Biles, Chris Paul and Quinn Ewers.

For the holiday campaign, Prescott decorated the Dallas-area Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Denton with a ton of decorations that had a Cowboys theme. For doing the campaign, Prescott, along with each athlete involved, will get a $100,000 Sports Matter grant to award to a local youth sports organization, or organizations, of their choosing through the Sports Matter program. Prescott says he’s giving his to a Dallas-area charity or program.

When asked in the same interview why he wanted to get involved with the Dick’s campaign, Prescott said, “Being able to give back to our youth and charity with the sports Sports Matter grant. That was huge, and honestly, Dick’s, just having a lot of fun being the holiday season. Love decorating. Love getting into the holiday season.”

He added that he loves “being able to inspire” and “being able to give back to the community as we did with the Sports Matter grant, and not only that. For me, it’s the holiday spirit.”