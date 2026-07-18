Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends Emphatic Message Before Training Camp

It’s July in the NFL, and for teams across the league, there is no room for pessimism, and particularly not with the Dallas Cowboys. Certainly, after a 2025 season that saw the Patriots turn a 4-13 mess into a Super Bowl team, every team can at least delude itself into thinking it is a contender. Even with a three-decade Big Game drought in Dallas and back-to-back seven-win seasons, the Cowboys have been talking about being in the running for a championship again.

Now, you might say, the Cowboys talk like this every year. And that’s true. But according to star quarterback Dak Prescott, this time, they mean it. After all, they’ve brought back CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, arguably the best 1-2 receiver combo in the NFL. They brought back underrated workhorse running back Javonte Williams, too.

On Prescott’s side of the ball, the Cowboys should be dangerous.

Dak Prescott Sees Cowboys as Super Bowl Contenders

On Friday, Prescott hosted his annual Faith Fight Finish charity fundraiser at The Star, and was asked about Super Bowl expectations. Given the strength of the Cowboys offense, one of the best in the NFL, and what is hoped to be a much improved defense, there should be more demanded out of this team.

Said Prescott: “It’s always been my mindset and it is one of the things I truly love about the Cowboys organization, and the fan base. It’s that or nothing. That’s what being a competitor is. If that’s not how you’re wired, if that’s not how you think, whether you are a fan, whether you are a player or whether you are a coach, then I think you’re in the wrong business and honestly, I don’t want you on my team. So, I love those expectations.”

Cowboys Made Major Changes

Prescott acknowledged, too, that cynical Cowboys fans might have heard this song-and-dance before. But the addition of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and the remaking of the defense, which should have as many as six or seven new starters, is an indication that a major improvement could be ahead.

Said Prescott: “Each year you think that but when you have last year, the offense that we did, now making changes and you’ve got a great defensive coordinator and you’ve got young guys, old guys, a great mix of vets with talent and us understanding what needs to be done. When you’ve got the vets that we do, how to approach each and every single day.”

Dak Prescott Set up Unique Workouts

Prescott reiterated that he feels good about the state of the Cowboys offense, and one bit of evidence, he says, is the way the team pulled together for a skill position weekend he set up in Park City, Utah, a new wrinkle in the offseason regimen. The Cowboys had 100% attendance.

“Just wanted to change it up,” Prescott told reporters. “I have only been to Park City once in the winter. I know when I set the location, there was all the excitement from all the guys who had never been to Utah at all. And the weather, the weather was amazing out there. The elevation made it a little tough when you sprint to recover but that was part of it. We had 100% participation, golfed, got on the water. We had a great time, and the workouts were great, we worked out for almost two hours straight.”