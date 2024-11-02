Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends Scathing 6-Word Message to Doubters

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a lot on his shoulders. Expectations are big for Prescott, since he signed a massive, four-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 season worth upwards of $240 million with $231 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest paid player in the NFL. But, the Cowboys are 3-4 heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. It’s not the showing Prescott or anyone in the Cowboys’ camp wants to see continue.

Following the Cowboys’ Thursday practice, Prescott spoke to media about his state of mind at this point on the season.

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Has a Message for Those Who Doubt Him

In the October 31 talk with press, Prescott said that he’s still as confident as ever, despite the Cowboys’ rocky season.

“You’re never gonna knock my confidence,” he told reporters, using the strong, six-word phrase to describe his mental state despite any doubters or haters.

Prescott also said that he has to “get out of the pocket” and “make other plays happen.”

As for needing to run the ball more, Prescott said, “When you’re weighing that risk — it’s when I’ve got the ball in my hands, it’s not just about that play. It’s about the team. the game, the momentum of it, and I’ve just got to be better.”

Prescott added, “I mean, just off the top of my head, I know I haven’t been running. Whether it’s been the scrambles or not, a couple of play calls that could potentially be that way, just haven’t had the read. Hell, I did it one time and it wasn’t the read so, in that sense, it just happens from within the pocket in the game. I think that’s to my point is the risk versus reward. I’m pulling some of these things down, being better in the pocket and then getting out and making something happen.”

NFL Analyst Says Who Should ‘Take More Heat’ for Losses

NFL.com analyst and expert Bucky Brooks places the blame for the Cowboys’ latest losses on someone other than Prescott: Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

In the November 1 feature, Brooks talks about the criticism on Prescott and says it isn’t all warranted.

“While the 2023 MVP runner-up deserves flak for some errant tosses and poor decisions, the Cowboys just did not provide Prescott with a supporting cast that would enable him to flourish from the pocket this season,” Brooks stated. “With an aging backfield, a pass-catching group that seriously lacks juice beyond WR1 CeeDee Lamb and an inexperienced O-line, Dallas’ offense is a flawed unit right now. The Cowboys do not have the talent to compete with the league’s heavyweights; critics are out of line in placing all of the blame for this team’s shortcomings on Dak.”

He added, “Owner/general manager Jerry Jones should take more heat for failing to build a roster that properly supports a highly accomplished quarterback who should be squarely in his prime.”

Brooks also said that “given the lack of talent around Prescott, how can we expect the 31-year-old to elevate a pedestrian offense in a pass-happy league?”