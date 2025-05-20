Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Still No. 1 After Historic $265 Million QB Deal

The Dallas Cowboys waited until the last minute to ink franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a major deal last season, signing the dotted line right as the new season kicked off. Prescott signed a contract extension for four years, worth $240 million, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time. The deal also included an $80 million signing bonus, $231 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $60 million per year. The team restructured the deal in March to open up some cap space.

“We get criticized because we wait until the end or what you would call the end, and that is lining up for the first game,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said regarding the team’s pattern of waiting to sign. “It just happens that way. I’ve been one of the earliest out there on several contracts in my 35 years.”

Every time a franchise quarterback makes a deal in the NFL these days, the numbers are huge. It’s not easy to find a reliable quarterback, so the payday just keeps getting bigger for these guys. The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy inked a massive five-year contract worth $265 million on Friday, May 16. So, where does Purdy’s contract leave Prescott?

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott is Still No. 1

Purdy is now tied with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the 7th biggest salary for quarterbacks in the NFL. They both receive $53 million per year. Purdy was entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

Prescott is one of a handful of quarterbacks in the NFL who still beat Purdy’s per-year salary. The roster of quarterbacks above Purdy include Prescott ($60 million), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, $55 million), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills, $55 million), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers, $55 million), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars, $55 million) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, $53.1 million).

During Purdy’s time with the team, he took the 49ers to the playoffs twice in three seasons. He wrapped up his rookie year with a loss, and an injury, in the NFC Championship game in January 2023 but got the team to the Super Bowl in his second season. Since stepping in as the 49ers’ quarterback during 2022, Purdy has completed 67.5 percent of his throws for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He was also fourth in NFL MVP voting in 2023.

Commenting on the Brock Purdy Deal

In a May 17 piece on the Purdy deal, Patrick Holloway of Niners Nation discusses the big move and mentioned Prescott, noting, “Purdy gets above $50 million. He could have held out for Dak Prescott or Trevor Lawrence money, but he didn’t. Is he a better quarterback than either? If his resume indicates anything, he is.”

He adds, “If the 49ers are humming and have weapons for him to utilize rather than an injured roster and a defense that can’t hold onto a lead (you know, that thing most NFL teams need to be effective), Purdy has shown he can run that offense efficiently. That $2-$7 million can be utilized elsewhere, maybe an offensive line, or to keep his wide receivers happy.”