Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Gets Called Out by Super Bowl-Winning QB

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a road win at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 6, over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-17, and they’re 3-2 going into their Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a strong game against the Steelers, especially when he pulled off a cool, late-game move by throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert with only 20 seconds left on the clock, setting Tolbert up for a 70-yard drive that gave the Cowboys the win.

NFL fans, experts and former players who were watching the game took notice of Prescott’s showing, including former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh.

Ex-Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Gives Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Props

Even after retirement, Roethlisberger stays active in the NFL with his Footbahlin podcast. The former quarterback has been watching his Steelers this season and, of course, made some comments about their loss against the Cowboys.

Prescott has yet to win a Super Bowl, but Roethlisberger’s kind words could be encouraging to the Cowboy. On his podcast, Roethlisberger said that Prescott came through when the Cowboys most needed it, and that impressed him.

“He had two huge drives when they needed it most. That’s why you’re paying a gut to win the game,” Roethlisberger said in the October 7 edition of the show. “All in all, I think for the linemen that were going down, there were guys stepping up for the Cowboys that I didn’t even know who they were. That’s what you want and that’s what you expect. That’s also what a good quarterback does. He elevates those guys that you don’t know much about to bring it on and be their best. I thought he did a good job at that.”

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Also Says He’s Impressed by Dak Prescott

Roethlisberger wasn’t the only one gushing over Prescott. The quarterback got more kudos from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who actually said it would be a “disservice to the game” to not give praise to Prescott.

When talking about the mistakes the Steelers made against the Cowboys, Tomlin took a few moments to first say some kind words about Prescott.

“Sometimes it was just quality play making and throws and catches,” Tomlin told the media on Tuesday, October 8. “I thought Dak went down the middle of the field to (Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin) one time, and I just thought that that was a awesome look-off and really good throw, and we made the hit almost immediately.”

He added, “And that just speaks to the talents of Dak Prescott. And oftentimes, I certainly want to be reflective and own our component of circumstances, but I’m doing a disservice to the game sometimes if you don’t acknowledge the quality, skill set and the talents of those you compete against.”

Tomlin also said some kind things about Prescott in the postgame press conference after the loss, stating, that “he’s a veteran guy” and “good in those moments.”

He added, “When you’re playing a good team and particularly a guy like Dak Prescott, man, you’re in tight ball games. He ends up with the ball last, and you’ve got a chance to lose, and that’s really just a synopsis of what transpired.”