The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been a problem all season, but Sunday may have been rock bottom.

The San Francisco 49ers piled up 584 yards in a 46-40 win at AT&T Stadium. It was the most yards the Cowboys have ever allowed in a home game in the franchise’s 67-year history. San Francisco scored touchdowns on four of six drives during one 30-minute stretch, and Dallas lost two starters to injury along the way.

That has one Cowboys beat writer already looking ahead to next offseason. And he believes one of the team’s highest-paid defenders could be the first one out the door.

Cowboys’ DaRon Bland Named Offseason Cut Candidate

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris believes the Cowboys need to start clearing cap space to sign wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to long-term extensions, which is why he put cornerback DaRon Bland on the chopping block.

“Per NFL rules, each team is allowed to designate two players to be cut after June 1, but prior to that date to allow for contract flexibility in free agency,” Harris wrote.

“In the case of cornerback DaRon Bland — who once again suffered an injury after a rough start to Sunday’s game — he should be released before his contract becomes guaranteed on March 17, 2027, and given a post-June 1 designation to free the Cowboys of his services. The move would save Dallas $13 million in cap space and force the cap to take on just under $6.5 million of dead money.”

Harris’ reasoning was simple: Dallas likely won’t make the playoffs this season, even at two games out of the NFC East lead.

“That was as clear as day on Sunday against San Francisco,” Harris wrote. “That is a real contender, not what the Cowboys pretended they were when the season started.”

Why the Cowboys Could Cut Ties With DaRon Bland

It wasn’t long ago that Bland was one of the best cornerbacks in football. He led the NFL with nine interceptions in 2023, earning his first Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro honors.

That’s why the Cowboys signed him to a four-year, $92 million extension with $50 million guaranteed in August 2025, just days after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

However, Bland hasn’t looked like the same player since.

A broken foot cut his 2024 season short, and he landed back on injured reserve with another foot injury in 2025 that required surgery. This year, he’s been healthy, but he’s been a liability in coverage.

Through Week 9, Bland had allowed 375 yards and four touchdowns with a 124.6 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus. He has yet to record an interception.

Even defensive coordinator Christian Parker didn’t sugarcoat it.

“We need more from him,” he said. “He knows that, we’ve had some good talks about that. I think he’s battling. The frustrating thing for him and for us has been he’s been close and contesting.”

Then came Sunday. Bland suffered a high-ankle sprain trying to tackle Deebo Samuel on San Francisco’s first touchdown drive and didn’t return. The Cowboys are looking at a multi-week absence, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

That leaves Dallas with a tough decision: Bland’s $12 million base salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed on March 17.