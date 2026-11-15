Cowboys Deliver Good News on 2 Starters Just Ahead of Week 10

They’re back, both of them. The Dallas Cowboys entered the weekend uncertain whether the starting cornerback duo of DaRon Bland and Joey Porter Jr. would be ready to get on the field vs. the best team in the NFL this season–the 49ers–in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium. Porter has been dealing with an ankle injury going back to his debut this season with the Cowboys in Week 4, and Bland joined him in that concern after practice on Friday at The Star. Bland had not previously been dealing with an injury.

But on Sunday, it was revealed that Bland and Porter both would be OK for the big Week 10 matchup.

The inactives for the Cowboys: PJ Locke

Jake Ferguson

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Jonathan Mingo

Derion Kendrick

Ajani Cornelius

Juanyeh Thomas

Kendrick had been moved up from the practice squad on Saturday for fear of the Cowboys being without either Porter or Bland. But both will take the field this week.

Cowboys Badly Need a Win vs. 49ers

The Cowboys are not exactly in must-win territory on Sunday against the 49ers, but they are getting close to it. The NFC East has been especially poor this season, with the Giants leading at 5-4-1 following their loss to Washington on Thursday. The Cowboys are hoping to get into the mix with what they think can be a signature win to thrust them into the second half of the season.

“Huge, yeah, huge,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “Again, won’t be easy. They’re a really good team, but yeah, those are big, big, big momentum boosts and, again, one that we’re preparing very diligently for, and we’ll see the first-, second-down plan today.

“But you look at these guys across the board, really on offense and defense, they’re top five or six in every category. Got some really good players, so we’ll have to play very, very well.”