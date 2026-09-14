Cowboys LB Facing NFL Punishment After Jaxson Dart Incident

It took less than five minutes into the opening quarter of Sunday’s game between the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for things to get out of hand.

On a second-and-10 from his own 41-yard line, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart faked a handoff to Cam Skattebo, pulled it back, and took off running for a first down.

The second-year signal-caller picked up 22 yards on the QB keeper, but as he headed out of bounds, he was blindsided by a Cowboys defender that started a sideline scuffle involving multiple players.

Cowboys Defender Likely Facing NFL Discipline

With Dart clearly out of bounds (and posing no threat to keep running for more yards), Cowboys linebacker Demarvion Overshown launched his left shoulder into the former first-round pick, sending him flying to the turf.

Overshown was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, and the Giants capitalized with a 3-yard Skattebo touchdown run four plays later.

But that’s not the worst of it for Overshown, who likely has a pretty stiff fine coming his way for his late hit on Dart.

NFL rules state players can be fined $11,941 for a first offense late hit on a quarterback (second offenses carry a $17,911 fine). Overshown could face a harsher fine of $17,911 if the NFL determines Dart was a defenseless player (second offenses carry a $23,882 fine).

Given that Overshown was flagged for a late hit — and the NFL’s stated mission to improve player safety — the chances of him getting fined as well are pretty good.

Last season, the NFL issued 94 fines for unnecessary roughness (late hit on a quarterback). The league also fined 31 players $194,375 during the preseason.

How the NFL Determines Who Gets Fined

Every week, the league independently reviews each play from each game to determine if there are any plays that warrant any discipline or supplemental punishment. Players can be fined regardless of whether or not they were flagged during the game.

“The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials and fans,” the NFL states in its accountability rules.

Players can appeal any fines they accrue, which results in a hearing with the league and one of the NFL/NFLPA appeals officers — Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, or James Thrash, all former players.