Cowboys Demote Starter in Surprise Lineup Shake-Up

The Dallas Cowboys promised that changes were coming this week as part of a shift that began with the hiring of senior advisor Mike Pettine, primarily to help struggling first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and now has continued with actual on-field changes. Dallas will pull former second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku from the starting lineup–he started all five games this season and nine last year–as part of the shake-up. He will be replaced by Malachi Lawrence, chosen by the Cowboys with the team’s second first-round pick in the NFL draft back in April.

Lawrence struggled early in the year, but appeared to have a breakthrough in the loss to Tampa Bay last week when he registered his first career sack as well as a pass defensed. Ezeiruaku has 0.5 sacks this season after registering 2.0 last year. He has mostly been a disappointment in the NFL, and while coach Brian Schottenheimer said last week that Lawrence would play more this week, this move is still something of a shock.

Malachi Lawrence Improving for Cowboys, Donovan Ezeiruaku Struggling

As Cowboys beat writer Nick Harris wrote on Twitter/X: “Per @KristiCowboy, the Dallas Cowboys will start Malachi Lawrence over Donovan Ezeiruaku tonight. Brian Schottenheimer promised changes at OLB, and this is the first notable one made public.”

Getting pressure on the quarterback has proven to be a major challenge for the Cowboys who, ironically enough, are playing the Packers on Sunday night. The ability to pressure the quarterback fell apart for Dallas last year after the trade of Micah Parsons to Green Bay, and the hope that Ezeiruaku would blossom this season has faded. Rashan Gary, a former Packers edge, has also been a major disappointment for the Cowboys.

And so the play is for more snaps to go to Lawrence. The team has been pleased with his development recently, and Lawrence said he is ready for more responsibility.

After coach Brian Schottenheimer said this week that Lawrence would play more, Lawrence said, “I think it’s a sign that I’ve been developing pretty good. Just growing every day, getting one-percent better every day. Even though it sounds cliché, it’s been true. I’m just taking advantage of my opportunities when they’re given.”