Cowboys Star Hit With Significant NFL Punishment for What He Did vs the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys season opener against the New York Giants last week on “Sunday Night Football” is a game the former wants to forget for several reasons.

New York dominated from the opening whistle, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive and cruising to a 28-20 victory.

But that wasn’t the worst part for some Cowboys players. A trio of Dallas’ key contributors were fined by the NFL for their actions during the game.

Donovan Ezeiruaku Hit With Hefty Fine

Linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku was everywhere on the field for Dallas in Week 1.

He led the team with 10 tackles, and recorded three run stops, two pressures, one hurry, one QB hits, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

But as valuable as he was to the Cowboys defense, he also cost the team 15 yards when he drew a facemask penalty in the fourth quarter. That penalty also hit him in the wallet, as the NFL announced on Saturday that Ezeiruaku was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) during Week 1.

Ezeiruaku Has Been Hot-Headed Lately

Ezeiruaku’s Week 1 fine isn’t the only time in the last few weeks he’s caught attention for disciplinary reasons.

A little over a month ago, Ezeiruaku was ejected from Cowboys practice after throwing a punch at right tackle Terence Steele.

Though training camp fights are commonplace in the dog days of summer, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t a fan of Ezeiruaku taking a cheap shot at his teammate.

“It’s discipline,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s discipline to be pissed off, but not go above the line and do something that penalizes the team.”

Ezeiruaku was also involved in a major brawl during a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints during camp as well. Saints rookie wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner was responsible for starting it, but Ezeiruaku escalated things after the initial scuffle.

Two Other Cowboys Fined From Giants Game

Ezeiruaku wasn’t the only Cowboys player who heard from the NFL league office this weekend.

Running back Javonte Williams was also fined $11,941 for taunting in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was fined $9,527 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) after knocking Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart to the turf well after he was out of bounds.

On a second-and-10 from his own 41-yard line, Dart faked a handoff to Cam Skattebo, pulled it back, and took off running for a 22-yard gain. But as he headed out of bounds, he was blindsided by Overshown, who launched his left shoulder into Dart, sending him flying to the turf.

Overshown was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, and the Giants capitalized with a 3-yard Skattebo touchdown run four plays later.