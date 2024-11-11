Cowboys Fans Blast Jerry Jones After Sun Blinds Players

The Dallas Cowboys had a rough game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 10, to say the least. The Cowboys fell 34-6 to the Eagles at home, extending the Cowboys’ dry spell of winning games on home turf.

Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott will be out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, so the team utilized backup Cooper Rush.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature played a role in a touchdown attempt that Rush threw to CeeDee Lamb from Dallas, and fans aren’t happy about it.

Dallas Cowboys Fans Call Out Jerry Jones for Stadium Blunder

During the game, Dallas made it to the end zone, and Rush threw the football to Lamb on a third-and-goal attempt from the three. It looked like Lamb caught the pass for an uncomplicated touchdown.

But, not so fast. Lamb lost the football because of what appeared to be the glare of the sun coming from AT&T Stadium windows as the sun was setting. Lamb motioned to his eyes, trying to explain that he couldn’t see the football. So, Dallas had to go for a 23-yard field goal.

Fans, of course, weren’t happy about it.

Jonathan Jones, lead NFL Insider for the NFL on CBS, posted a message on X, stating, “Really rare in sports to see the consequences of your hubris play out so plainly.”

Attached to his X post, one fan commented, “lol thanks Jerry,” while another one wrote, “Wonder why they didn’t pull down the curtains?”

Another fan commented, “they have curtains specifically made for that window!! why do they not use it!!!!?????”

According to Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated, Dallas Cowboys owner and general Jerry Jones owns full-length blackout curtains for AT&T Stadium’s windows, that are used for “concerts, college football games, high school football games and almost any other event hosted at his stadium.”

“However, Jones deciding to perhaps place television broadcast aesthetics ahead of practicality for Cowboys home games cost his squad a touchdown that could have turned the tide of Sunday’s game in Dallas’ favor,” Rasmussen explained.

One fan asked, “You’d think they can afford some blinds or something,” and was answered by another X user, who said, “They have them but only use them for concerts bc they don’t want to admit their mistake / they think it’s some type of advantage over the opponent even though it seems to only hurt them.”

‘It’s Almost Time for the Cowboys to Be Eliminated from Playoff Contention’

Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports commented, “It’s the details that kill ya. AT&T Stadium in Dallas is Jerry Jones’ crowning architectural achievement, a monument to Cowboy excellence and a model for the next generation of billion-dollar sports palaces. It’s a majestic creation, with just one small flaw: it has a tendency to blind players.”

He added, “The angle of the late-year sun with the east-west positioning of the stadium combines to create an environment that’s quite literally tough to look at.”

Busbee also added a little dig to his story, noting that, “Dallas can use it to track in-season futility; when the November sun blinds its players, it’s almost time for the Cowboys to be eliminated from playoff contention. Everything’s right on schedule.”