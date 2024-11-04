Cowboys Fans React to Dak Prescott’s Apparent Bashing of Team

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 3, causing them to fall 3-5 on the season. Nobody was happy about it, especially not Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
During the fourth quarter of the game, Prescott had to leave the action due to a hamstring injury. The Fox broadcast showed Prescott sitting on the sidelines, and it caught something he said to Trey Lance sitting next to him.
Fans were quick to call out what they think he was saying: “We (expletive) suck.” Yikes.
Now, fans are commenting on Prescott’s remark, and many of them seem to agree with the superstar quarterback.
Cowboys Fans React
“FACT CHECK: True!” one X user noted. “We know Dak,” another said.
“At least bros being honest,” another commented with a laughing emoji.
“Bro definitely wants to recant his ‘jump off if you want to’ moment. He like ‘I get it now,'” another added.
“Cowboys (wish list) for 2025: 1 GM Jerry steps down as GM, 2 Ben Johnson as head coach, 3 Top 5 pick,” said another.
“Oof this isn’t good Hope he gets asked about this lmao,” said one more.
“It has always been a rebuild year. We will not be competitive for the next 2-3 seasons,” added another.
So, any way you look at it, whether or not fans agree with Prescott, there are a bunch of unhappy Cowboys fans out there.
Dak Prescott Talks Hamstring Injury
Following the game, Prescott commented on the hamstring injury that forced him to leave the game early.
“I’ve got to get it looked at,” Prescott said about the injury. “I felt it on the third play, a little scramble to the left. Didn’t think much of it, to be honest with you, and then on the next play — throwing the stop route — pulled something. It was something I’d never felt. Tried to walk on it at that point, and then saw the medical team and asked if I could make it worse.”
He added, “At that point, they said I wouldn’t be able to protect myself and they made the call to pull me out.”
Prescott also talked about what it was like watching the team from the sidelines, unable to help.
“Very difficult,” he said. “I know how much we needed this one. I wanted to just get out there and compete, and to fight. It’s crazy.”
Elaborating on the hamstring injury, he commented, “I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can’t even say I felt it running. Maybe it was the tackle or something on the tackle. When I was standing up from that, I felt something, but didn’t think it was much. It was a physical game and, a lot of times, you feel different things and then they go away.”
He concluded, As I said, when I got to the top of my drop to throw that drop to Jalen Brooks on the right side, I felt something I’ve never felt. It was tough to go on after that point.”
