Cowboys Fans Won’t Like Where Mike McCarthy Has ‘Set His Sights’ to Coach

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could be coming up on his final game with the team on Sunday, January 5, against the Washington Commanders. Considering that the Cowboys are 7-9 for the season and out of the playoffs, many NFL experts and analysts are predicting a breakup between McCarthy and the Cowboys come the end of the season.

If the two do split, McCarthy is possibly interested in one prime head coaching opportunity with another NFC team.

Dallas Cowboys’ McCarthy Has ‘Strong Interest’ in a Job Opening

If McCarthy becomes a “free agent” coach after this weekend, ESPN expert and senior reporter Jeremy Fowler says the coach already has a new team picked out. It’s a NFC rival, to boot.

“I’ve talked to multiple people who believe McCarthy — should he leave Dallas — could set his sights on Chicago,” Jeremy Fowler stated in a January 2 feature.

McCarthy comes with a solid resume. He’s coached in the NFC for 18 seasons, including five with the Cowboys and 13 with the Green Bay Packers. He’s also a Super Bowl winner. He has more experience than some of the other buzzed-about coaching candidates, such as Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions.

Of course, there’s no word on if the Chicago Bears have a similar interest in McCarthy. They’ve been linked to a range of coaching candidates, and with budding franchise quarterback Caleb Williams ready to learn and grow, a variety of coaches will likely be interested in the gig.

Terrence Jordan at FanSided actually named McCarthy as the top coaching candidate that the Bears should “avoid like the plague.”

“Bears fans are scarred from Matt Eberflus’ consistently terrible late-game decisions, and McCarthy isn’t much better,” Jordan stated in the January 2 feature. “Cowboys fans are still incensed about Dak Prescott‘s season-ending quarterback draw with no timeouts left against the 49ers in 2023, and that’s just one example.”

He added, “The Bears can’t afford to settle for a coach whose best days are long behind him. McCarthy may or may not be with Dallas next year, but he definitely shouldn’t be in Chicago.”

Jordan also threw some shade at McCarthy, stating that, “The Cowboys have had arguably the best defense and the best offensive line in the league while McCarthy has been there, yet they’ve never reached the NFC Championship Game.”

Mike McCarthy Gets Emotional About the Cowboys

During a presser on Thursday, January 2, McCarthy was asked about Sunday’s game possibly being his final game as the Cowboys’ head coach and his feelings about it. He seemed a bit emotional talking about the idea.

“I’ll be honest with you. I go to the stadium much earlier this time in my career than I used to,” he said per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I won a Super Bowl in that home locker room at AT&T Stadium.”

He added that he as a “very strong emotional attachment that it hits me every time I walk in there and every time I walk out” and that he’s “definitely aware of it. I’m not thinking about it right now. But, yeah, I’m definitely in tune with that.”