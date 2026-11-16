The Dallas Cowboys started the year with Super Bowl aspirations. After Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they’ll be lucky to sneak into the playoffs as a wild-card contender.

Quarterback Dak Prescott tied his career high with five touchdown passes, and wide receiver George Pickens caught three of them on Sunday. But the Cowboys still lost 46-40 to the 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Now sitting at 4-6 without winning consecutive games since last season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s seat is looking awfully hot.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano believes if Dallas does move on from Schottenheimer after the season, the team should target someone Cowboys fans have been dreaming about for a while: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Schottenheimer’s Time is Clearly Running Out

The Vikings have the No. 2 defense in the NFL behind the Seattle Seahawks.

Minnesota allows the fewest points per game (14), and that’s because of Flores’ genius when it comes to drawing up defensive game plans — something the Cowboys could desperately use.

“It’s become clear that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer can’t fix this defense,” Manzano wrote. “… It’s time the Cowboys move on from Schottenheimer, especially if this team has no interest in rebuilding. The richest owner in sports needs to stop being cheap when it comes to paying top coaches and hire Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to be the new head coach.

“He might be the only person who can drastically improve the league’s worst defense. The Cowboys aren’t going anywhere with a one-sided team, something that has been noticeable for a few years now. It’s too late to be sellers with the trade deadline coming and going, but the Cowboys should start prioritizing the offseason and begin building a new coaching staff. It’s time.”

Why Brian Flores Makes Sense for the Cowboys

Flores’ résumé in Minnesota backs up the pitch. Since he became the Vikings’ DC in 2023, Minnesota has gone from 11th in defensive DVOA to second in 2024 and third in 2025.

This season has been even better. The Vikings rank second in yards allowed (273.3 per game) and second against the pass (161.4 yards per game), all while blitzing on 72.5% of passing downs.

They sacked Jordan Love eight times in Sunday’s 30-10 rout of the Green Bay Packers — Minnesota’s most sacks in a game since 2018.

Flores also has head-coaching experience, going 24-25 in three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Getting him won’t be easy though. Dallas was linked to Flores for its DC opening last offseason, but he stayed in Minnesota and later signed an extension with the Vikings. He’s also suing the NFL over its hiring practices — a case that’s headed toward trial after the Supreme Court declined to hear the league’s appeal in May.

As for Schottenheimer, Jones made it clear after the Week 8 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals that he wouldn’t make any in-season changes. That gives Schottenheimer seven games to save his job, starting with the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Cowboys’ Defense Hit Rock Bottom Against 49ers

The 49ers piled up 584 total yards (370 passing, 214 rushing) on Sunday. That’s the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in a home game and the third-most in franchise history.

Christian McCaffrey scored on catch-and-run touchdowns of 74 and 66 yards, and Deebo Samuel took a reverse 70 yards for another score. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards, and McCaffrey finished with 161 receiving yards on just four catches.

Dallas has now given up at least one touchdown of 50-plus yards in three straight games.

“I thought the second half was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer said. “The tackling was atrocious. We have to do a deep dive on the film to see why.”

It’s not a new problem either.

The Cowboys rank dead last in total yards (393.8) and rushing yards allowed per game (154.1), and 26th in passing yards per game (239.7). They also allow the third-most points per game as well (28.2).

And that’s after owner Jerry Jones traded for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and after Dallas replaced defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus with Christian Parker following a 7-9-1 finish last season.

That’s why Manzano is ready for the Cowboys to move on.

He did admit that Schottenheimer got a raw deal when Jones traded edge-rusher Micah Parsons two weeks before his first season. But that doesn’t change the fact that Jones doesn’t have to answer to anyone for his mistakes but Schottenheimer does.