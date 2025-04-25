Booker ranked No. 24 in Dane Brugler of The Athletic’s top 300 big board. As for what Brugler had to comment about the player in his annual NFL Draft guide, Brugler said, “In pass protection, you want your guards creating the depth of the pocket by answering and anchoring, which Booker does at a high level.”

“In the run game, you want your guards driving and creating room with the intent of dominating their man, which Booker also does consistently,” Brugler added. “The next step for him is to continue developing his savviness to counter/reach high-end athleticism and blitzes that cross his face. Overall, Booker is built like a bull, with the play strength and finishing mentality to match. His average foot quickness, however, might not be ideal for every scheme. He projects as an immediate starting guard with the tools and competitive character that are easy to bet on.”