The Dallas Cowboys used their No. 12 pick to draft a lineman in Alabama’s Tyler Booker during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25. At the time, it was a bit of a surprise, since Texas receiver Matthew Golden was still available, but that didn’t make the moment any less sweet for Booker.

Speaking with the press following hearing his name called, Booker said some emotional things about joining the Cowboys, and his comments are drawing attention.

Dallas Cowboys’ Tyler Booker Gushes Over Joining Team

Following Booker being picked by the Cowboys, he spoke with ESPN about the moment and didn’t hide his excitement for joining the team.

“I’m just so glad to be a Cowboy,” Booker told ESPN, per The Tuscaloosa News. “This is really a dream come true. It is truly a blessing. I actually trained in Dallas so I fell in love with the area. During the whole process I thought, ‘Man it would be great to be a Cowboy.'”

He added, “The Lord works in mysterious ways. Shout out to God. You have to believe in God. If you ever believe in something just trust in God. He’s got you.”

He also talked about how being a part of the Dallas Cowboys brand is an honor.

“God has said it for me to go to the pinnacle of the NFL, like, to play for America’s team, the Dallas Cowboys is a national brand,” he said via Clarence Hill Jr. “It’s very powerful to be the part of brands like that. And God has accepted me to be there. And I’m super excited to get to work.”

Followers flooded the tweet’s stream to comment on Booker. “He was so hyped to be a Cowboy when he get drafted. I am really hoping for his success,” one stated. “You can’t be mad about a pick that wants to be a Cowboy so badly,” another stated.

During his three seasons with Alabama, Booker allowed just two sacks in 2,007 career snaps. At Alabama, he played 38 games with 27 starts, including 26 at left guard and one at left tackle this season. He is also the first offensive lineman to be selected in the first round for the Cowboys since 2014 when they picked Zack Martin, who retired during this offseason.

Newest Cowboys Player Creates Depth at a ‘High Level’