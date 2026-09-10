Cowboys’ George Pickens Could Face Brutal $32.8 Million Reality in 2027

The Dallas Cowboys have been spoiled by wide receiver George Pickens throughout his first year with the team.

Dallas traded a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. That move paid off quickly for the Cowboys, as Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns. He landed his first Pro Bowl selection and was a second-team All-Pro.

This offseason, the Cowboys franchise-tagged Pickens instead of giving him a long-term deal. With the team paying him $27.2 million for the 2026 season, Pickens caused no problems and will play under it. If he wants to be on the Cowboys, he might need to get used to it.

George Pickens Could Face Deja Vu in 2027 With Dallas Cowboys

ESPN released an article on what the top NFL reporters are hearing entering Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. Jeremy Fowler added some interesting notes about Pickens, including how the Cowboys want to show off his versatility. Fowler also warned Pickens about what might happen.

“Pickens has been seemingly unfazed by any frustrations associated with the franchise tag, which will pay him $27.3 million, well below market for a receiver of his caliber. He could be facing another tag (around $32.8 million) in 2027. For now, Pickens and the Cowboys are in a good place — and Schottenheimer plans to maximize Pickens’ enormous skill set.”

Pickens’ franchise tag means he is under contract only for the 2026 season. If he gets another one, his pay will go up; it would be another one-year deal.

Would George Pickens Stick Around With Another Franchise Tag in Dallas?

The problem is that the Cowboys are paying wide receiver CeeDee Lamb a lot of money. Cowboys co-owner and executive Stephen Jones has said he isn’t sure they can pay both Lamb and Pickens.

This season’s franchise tag on Pickens feels more like the Cowboys are just delaying the inevitable. It feels like next offseason will finally be the time that he will test the free agency market and command top-five receiver money.

Pickens proved last year that he is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He dominated the competition and instantly became Dak Prescott‘s more reliable target.

The Cowboys may have to make a tough decision between Pickens and Lamb in 2027. Lamb has had trouble with drops over his career, but Pickens has been a more reliable receiver.

Dallas needs to enjoy the moment of having Pickens on the field this season, because it could be his last. Another franchise tag in 2027 could cause some massive drama within the organization.