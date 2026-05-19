Cowboys’ Latest George Pickens Update is Bad News for the Team

The drama between the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver George Pickens likely won’t be resolved until he either signs a contract extension or he’s traded.

But according to NFL insider James Palmer of Bleacher Report, Cowboys fans should brace for the worst given how owner Jerry Jones and COO Stephen Jones are approaching the Pickens situation.

“If you had to put a percentage on it right now, how likely is it that (Jones) actually gives (Pickens) that deal?” “Up & Adams” host Kay Adams asked.

“I think it’s close to zero, I really do,” Palmer replied. “I haven’t heard anything from that building during this entire time that they were planning on giving him a contract extension; I really haven’t. And it’s for a few reasons — they know, and George knows this. Even though he can be upset with what’s going on…but there is a reason he was drafted where he was drafted because of Georgia, there was a reason why the Cowboys were the only team that was offering a trade for him and they got one of the best players in terms of talent.

“Everybody I’ve talked to in the league [says] he is as talented as a wide receiver as there is in football, there’s no question in everyone’s mind there. But there’s a reason the Cowboys were the only team that called and they got him for a third-round pick because of what happened in Pittsburgh.”

Cowboys Want to See More From Pickens

Pickens had one heck of a debut season in Dallas.

He ranked third in receiving yards (1,429 yards) and first downs (73), eighth in receptions (93) and touchdowns (9), and ninth in targets (137). And while impressive, the Cowboys seemingly want to see if Pickens can replicate his production, according to Palmer.

“They liked what they saw for a year, but it’s still a small sample size in Stephen and Jerry Jones’ eyes,” Palmer continued. “Giving that much money to CeeDee Lamb at the top of the wide receiver market, Dak Prescott at the top of the quarterback market — that’s a difficult thing to do.

“They were even having that conversation when they were looking to pay Micah (Parsons) a year ago, and Micah is on the other side of the ball, but just having that percentage on three players. I think the $27 million and the tag was always kind of the plan. They think they could have the best offense in football this year, and I don’t think they’re speaking out of turn by thinking that with CeeDee and George and (Jake) Ferguson and Dak.”

Cowboys Trading Pickens Still on the Table

Though the Cowboys have been adamant they have no intention of trading Pickens, Palmer hinted that may not necessarily be the case.

“I think there’s been conversations like, ‘If we traded him what could we get?’ I think those (discussions) have been more frequent than a contract extension,” Palmer added.

Given Pickens’ breakout season, the team could likely recoup more for him than the third-round pick it gave up for him last year.

Most analysts agree Dallas could easily get back a second0round pick for Pickens. If the right WR-needy team is desperate enough, the Cowboys could potentially get more than one pick.

The Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans all need WR help and make sense as a potential landing spot for Pickens.