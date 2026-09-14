Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Cowboys’ Dismal Loss vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys won the offseason when it came to headlines, roster moves and hype. But things already look dismal in Big D just one week into the season.

Dallas was largely praised with the expectation that the defense would take a massive step forward in 2026. The Cowboys defense was one of the worst units in the NFL in 2025, but the problem is that things do not look much different.

Dallas’ defense was getting roasted on social media during the team’s loss to the New York Giants. After an offseason full of hype, there is now plenty of skepticism that the Cowboys defense is improved.

“Just an utterly disappointing performance by the Cowboys defense,” ESPN’s Todd Archer noted. “They’re getting big-boyed by the Giants.”

“The Cowboys basically made a decision that they want to have personnel in place to stop the run and they’re going to scheme up a pass rush post-Micah Parsons,” The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf explained.

“Now, it’s death by a thousand cuts. Run isn’t being stopped and there’s no pass rush. Not good, folks.”

Let us know in the comments how you are feeling after the Cowboys’ underwhelming performance in the season opener.

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker Draws Criticism in Debut vs. Giants

One of the reasons there was a sense of optimism about the Cowboys is new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. It did not take long for people to start criticizing Parker as well.

“Stock Down: Christian Parker,” Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa remarked.

“Lights too bright for Cowboys 34-yo rookie DC Christian Parker?” longtime Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher pondered.

The Cowboys struggled to stop the run against the Giants. Dallas secondary consistently gave up explosive plays throughout the game.

New York also continued to torch the Dallas defense with short passes to their running backs. Most alarming was the Cowboys giving up 165 rushing yards to the Giants.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer: ‘I Feel Very Different About This Defense Going Into Game 1’

It was not just media hype. The Cowboys were also speaking differently about the defense heading into the season.

Dallas used both of their first-round picks to bolster the defense with safety Caleb Downs and pass rusher Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys also made a late move for former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

“I feel very different about this defense going into game one,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer explained prior to the season during the September 8, media session. “It doesn’t mean that we won’t have big plays given up here, or an explosive run, or a blown coverage. That’s gonna happen it’s week one.

“Early season football is usually that way. But yeah, I’m pretty comfortable that as I’m planning to call the game and even on gameday, I have a sense of kind of what’s going on on the other side of the ball. Last year was not a very good year for us defensively.”

The Cowboys will now turn their attention to Week 2 as the team prepares to take on the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 20.