Cowboys Give 4-Time Pro Bowler Historic Contract Extension

It was highly expected, but the Dallas Cowboys have finally taken care of one of their top defenders.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams have agreed on a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension. Williams will get $101 million total guaranteed and $63.35 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is an NFL record.

He had previously been on a $96 million contract that he signed with the New York Jets before being traded to the Cowboys last year. This now gives him the third-largest ever contract on the defensive line.

Cowboys Secure Quinnen Williams Long-Term on New Contract

In seven games last year, Williams racked up 21 tackles, 9 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 pass deflection. That led to his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection. While with the Jets, Williams was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2o22.

Pro Football Focus gave Williams the second-highest overall grade in the NFL last year with an 88.8. He also got a pass-rushing grade of 69.6 and scored the highest run-stopping grade in the league with 91.7.

He came in after the Cowboys decided to trade away Micah Parsons before the season. While he couldn’t help as much with the pass rush, he did help the defense improve its run defense.

Cowboys Now Keep Quinnen Williams For a Long Time on Defense That Needs It

This is a big relief for Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, as he’ll have his best defender for a long time. Williams is arguably the best defensive player on the team entering 2026. He will be looked upon again to help elevate the performance of this defense through the defensive line.

The Cowboys are looking for Williams to take another leap and help this defense out. This was the same unit that was in the bottom 10 in total defense and the worst in the NFL against the pass. While Dallas was ranked 23rd against the run, allowing 125.5 yards per game, Williams helped make sure that average got lower as the year went on.

Williams will be called on to help stop the run in the middle. Don’t sleep on his pass-rushing abilities, though, as he has been quite the weapon at that. He will get help from Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and rookie Malachi Lawrence to help with pressure off the edge.

Parker can now focus the rest of training camp on making sure his secondary steps up to the plate. The Cowboys are solid on the defensive line and will be for a long time. It will fall on Williams to help lead the way, with Gary and Lawrence most likely being the pieces that bring it all together.

Cowboys fans just hope that Williams will stick around for years to come and help move this defense along. This was a big moment for the Cowboys as it was the last massive domino to fall before entering the 2026 campaign. Watch for this defense to be dangerous this season.