Cowboys Given Stark Warning After Trading for Former 1st-Rounder

The Dallas Cowboys did not make the blockbuster defensive trade that owner Jerry Jones hinted at back at the opening of training camp, but they finally made a mov on Saturday to address an issue that had shown itself to be a real roster problem throughout the offseason–they traded for Broderick Jones of the Steelers, the 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle who had been a first-round pick in 2023.

Dallas gave up a third and a sixth-round pick for Jones, getting back a fourth-rounder.

Jones played all 17 games in his first two seasons but only 11 games last year, as he suffered a neck injury that required surgery. There’s some question about whether he’s fully recovered from that surgery, and he was on the verge of possible being cut by Pittsburgh. Thus, among Cowboys and Steelers observers, there are some big warnings about what can be expected from him for Dallas.

Broderick Jones Had ‘Horrible’ Preseason

The Cowboys did not give up much to get him, but Jones really struggled through the preseason according to multiple analysts. He was also switching from left tackle to right tackle this summer, and the move did not go well.

From Akoye Media, which breaks down NFL films, on Twitter/X: “He’s not a RT, his film looked ok at LT last season. … He is a player that you need to slide to, chip his side & play action when facing elite rushers of course. … I think he is best suited as your swing until he can get comfortable enough to push Steele for RT. This preseason looks horrible for him because he had to switch positions.”

Initial feedback I have received from my friends on the Steelers beat is not good. Technique is all over the place & coming off the serious neck injury https://t.co/78MGBqAGZr— Zach Wolchuk (@ZachWolchuk) August 29, 2026

Zach Wolchuk of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas said the reports from Pittsburgh are iffy: “Initial feedback I have received from my friends on the Steelers beat is not good. Technique is all over the place & coming off the serious neck injury.”

And as SI.com insider Albert Breer points out, the deal is not done until the Cowboys can see whether Jones is healthy: “Tyler Guyton’s had a really good camp. So Broderick Jones will compete at right tackle and give Dallas depth at both spots. He still has to take a physical, which is obviously a critical piece to the deal going down.”

Cowboys Looking Wobbly at Tackle

But Breer brings up a real concern for the Cowboys. The team came into this offseason concerned about former first-round pick Tyler Guyton, and had Nate Thomas competing with him for the left tackle job. Guyton comported himself well, but now, the concern is at right tackle, where Terence Steele has struggled for the last few years, since coming back from an ACL injury.

There was some hope that Thomas or rookie Drew Shelton could push Steele at right tackle, but Thomas struggled throughout camp and Shelton has not looked anything close to being ready to play.

The Cowboys needed a depth upgrade at both tackle positions. Jones could potentially be it, but given the fact that he struggled at right tackle and has had a rough summer, he is a risk.