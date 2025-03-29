Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Insider Drops Bombshell Micah Parsons Update

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys haven't been able to get a deal done with star defensive end Micah Parsons yet, and an inside is dropping a big update.

The Dallas Cowboys are often quiet in the offseason when it comes to making deals in free agency or doing trades, and this year is really no exception. But, one thing that NFL experts an analysts often urge the Cowboys to take care of during this offseason is working out a new deal with star defensive end Micah Parsons.

As Saad Yousuf of The Athletic points out in a March 27 feature, the cost of re-signing him has gone up, due to the big deals for Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and Ja’Marr Chase.

So, waiting hasn’t helped the Cowboys at all. It’s probably hurt them, when it comes to what they’ll have to shelve out to get a deal done.

Latest Update on Micah Parsons’ Deal With the Dallas Cowboys

Numbers don’t lie, and Parsons has the market value to ask for a lot of dough for his new deal with the Cowboys.

“The floor for that is the $35.5 million annual average salary that Maxx Crosby signed earlier this offseason and the standard is Myles Garrett’s $40 million AAV extension and Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 million AAV extension in recent weeks,” notes Yousuf.

So, Yousuf notes that even if Parsons were to take below his market value, his deal would likely fall between the Crosby and Chase deals, so it would still be expensive. Plus, Yousuf says that Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First, is not very likely to be generous in these negotiations.

Now, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning Sun has issued an update of sorts on where these negotiations stand.

In the March 28 article, Watkins notes that Parsons is “expected to ask for a $200 million contract extension that would become a record for a non-quarterback.”

Watkins adds that “the request is in line with making him among the highest-paid players at his position.”

Now, Parsons did say back in December 2024 that he didn’t “need $40 million” and didn’t need to be the highest-paid non-quarterback. But, perhaps he’s changed?

‘No Serious Talks Have Occurred Since’ Late February

As for how the discussions are going, they’ve stalled, according to Watkins. He states that “Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta and members of the Cowboys’ front office held preliminary discussions about a contract at the NFL scouting combine in late February. However, no serious talks have occurred since.”

The fact that “no serious talks” have happened since late February is certainly a red flag. However, someone “with knowledge of the discussions” revealed to the Dallas Morning News that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “has had extensive talks with Parsons about his contract,” according to Watkins.

If the Cowboys care about dollars and cents, they’ll want to get a deal done with Parsons sooner rather than later. But, Watkins states that if Jones is leading those talks, that won’t necessary happen.

“The threat of a holdout is real when it comes to Parsons,” Watkins adds. “Several Cowboys players, including recently retired guard Zack Martin, resorted to those measures to get contract extensions or raises.”

So, Cowboys fans are likely going to have to wait a while for this deal to come to pass. Hopefully it won’t take until the start of the regular season.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Cowboys Insider Drops Bombshell Micah Parsons Update

