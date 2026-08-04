Forgotten Cowboys RB is Looking Like Next Training Camp Darling

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense is absolutely loaded at every position, which is why they are one of the best units in the NFL.

While more of the focus is on what is going on with the offensive line, the running back position has some interesting training camp battles. Javonte Williams is a lock to be their starter, but the final two or three spots are going to be an interesting battle.

Jaydon Blue and Malik Davis feel like near locks to make the roster, leaving little to no space for the rest of the backs. One is starting to stand out and could be a legitimate threat for a 53-man roster spot.

One Dallas Cowboys RB is Getting Love From Team Reporter

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer shared his observations from Monday’s training camp practice. Archer singled out a player that he feels could make things interesting in camp even if he doesn’t make the roster.

“RB Israel Abanikanda is someone to watch. Unsure how he makes the 53-man roster, but he is a guy that could have an eye-catching preseason. He has quickness and can see the hole quickly.”

Abanikanda was a former fifth-round pick of the New York Jets out of Pittsburgh back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in six games that season, rushing for 70 yards on 22 carries. He also caught 7 passes for 43 yards that season. The Jets also had him return 2 kickoffs for 31 yards.

Since being cut from the Jets in 2024, he has bounced around the NFL with two teams. He joined the San Francisco 49ers late in the 2024 season and then was in training camp with the Green Bay Packers last year. The Cowboys picked him up for the practice squad in November.

Israel Abanikanda’s Chances of Making Cowboys’ Roster

It won’t be easy for Abanikanda to make the Cowboys roster with how deep they are at running back. Besides competing with Blue and Davis, they also have Phil Mafah.

The speed will be an intriging piece of the puzzle for the Cowboys. Abanikanda might have some use on special teams and can help in the passing game on offense.

Dallas could always use more speed in the running game and Abanikanda could provide that. The Cowboys might have him on kickoff coverage and could even return kicks if they needed him to.

They might be left in a situation where they might have no choice but to let him walk. Preseason will determine whether that is going to be the right call or not.