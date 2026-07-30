Cowboys Rookie Certainly Made a Good First Impression at Camp

A lot happened on the opening day of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, and it appeared to be all good news.

Dallas’ offense got all the attention early on, with some great plays from quarterback Dak Prescott. During the practice, Prescott had some nice moments that showed the connection with George Pickens is still in the right spot.

While the defense didn’t get as much attention, there were still some highlight moments. It turns out a rookie not named Caleb Downs stood out from the rest.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Shouts Out Rookie Defender

While speaking to the media before their second practice, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer liked one rookie performance from opening day. Schottenheimer praised rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham for his play early on.

“It was helmets only, but his ability to get off blocks, that’s a heavy-handed guy. We love the versatility of him to be on and off the ball.”

Barham was a solid starter at the college level, starting his career at Maryland for two seasons. He was named a freshman All-American with the Terrapins.

After transferring to Michigan, Barham played at linebacker in 2024, but moved to edge rusher in 2025. Last year at edge rusher, he had 32 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 4 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Jaishawn Barham Might Be a Standout From Cowboys Rookie Class

Barham is such a versatile weapon for the Cowboys’ defense under new coordinator Christian Parker. While Parker could be looking at leaving him as an inside linebacker. Barham could be thrown on the edge.

Downs and Malachi Lawrence will get most of the attention on defense since they were first-round picks. Barham might need to get more respect than that with how well he seems to be starting training camp.

In the Cowboys’ 3-4 defense, DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters are expected to be the starting inside linebackers. Barham will be backing up one of those guys with a chance to be in the rotation.

The Cowboys are going to want to ease Barham into the lineup and let him play for a few snaps a game. He could see more of an impact on the roster through special teams on kickoff and punt coverage.

Dallas’ future looks bright with the young players they have on defense. Guys like Downs, Lawrence, and Barham have the potential to be long-term starters in the NFL if they play their cards right.

Training will continue as Parker works on rebuilding a defense that was one of the worst in the NFL. This thing may not get fixed overnight, but the core group is at least there together to build something special. Barham is going to be one of the key pieces to make sure that is a reality for the Cowboys.