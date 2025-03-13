Hi, Subscriber

Dalla Cowboys and Jerry Jones Lose Another Key Player

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Getty
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have lost another promising player during the offseason, and this one stings.

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t known for making big moves in free agency and during the offseason, and that trend seems to be somewhat continuing as the 2025 NFL league year officially starts. The team has actually been a bit more active than in previous offseasons, with the Cowboys making a handful of signings. But, they’ve also lost some key players, including DeMarcus Lawrence, who found a new home with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $42 million deal. With that kind of money, the Hawks obviously see something in Lawrence that the Cowboys couldn’t get out of him.

Now, on top of Lawrence, the Cowboys have lost another key player.

Dallas Cowboys Lose Promising Player to Panthers

Promising Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle, who is something of a fan favorite, has secured a one-year deal with the Panthers, according to NFL insider and expert Ian Rapoport.

“The #Panthers are giving Rico Dowdle a 1-year deal worth up to $6.25M in a deal done by @davidcanter  and @NessMugrabi  of @aurasportsgroup,” according to Rapoport.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Dowdle is getting a $3 million deal with added incentives that could make it more like $6.25 million.

Jerry Trotta of The Laundry Hat calls $3 a “great value” for the player, and the move got a great grade from ESPN analyst Seth Walder with an A-.

“It was widely expected Dowdle would have a hotter market after a breakout year in which he rushed for 1,076 yards on 4.6 yards per carry,” Trotta writes in a March 12 feature. “While he was oft-injured early in his career he has stayed healthy the last two seasons. He’ll turn 27 in July but only has 331 carries of wear and tear.”

Trotta adds that during his time in Dallas, “Dowdle didn’t get the significant role he (seemingly) desired and the Cowboys paid an arguably lesser running back for the same price. Again we ask: why didn’t Jerry Jones just pay Dowdle?”

Grading the Dallas Cowboys (So Far)

There’s plenty of time left in the offseason, but so far, Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports is giving the team a low grade for their offseason moves. Again, it’s early, so don’t get too depressed looking at this score.

Rodriguez’s overall grade for the team’s move is a C-. That’s still a passing grade, right?

The team’s signings along with losing Jourdan Lewis and Chauncey Golston to free agency is why Rodriguez gave the team a C- in free agency, and he also says that he could “argue you could go lower.”

“Simply put, the roster is getting worse,” he said. “As Jerry Jones foreshadowed last week, they haven’t filled any voids other than making moves for depth. Meanwhile, Dallas is down a starting nickel cornerback and a starting edge rusher…”

He added, “We’ll see if they can bounce back over the next few weeks. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to bet on it. The Cowboys told us they weren’t going to be aggressive this offseason. Once again, finances are taking a priority over improving the football team. These are the front office’s true colors and it shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Dalla Cowboys and Jerry Jones Lose Another Key Player

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x