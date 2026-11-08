Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Clear NFL Trade Deadline Statement Amid Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys head into Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Colts in decidedly rough shape on both sides of the ball, with star receiver George Pickens and star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. both out, as well as starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who had been playing better before injuries again caught up to him. The combination of those injuries and the looming NFL trade deadline has raised questions, again, about what Dallas might do in the next 48 hours ahead of that looming deadline.

On the Cowboys’ pregame show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones was asked by Kristy Scales whether the team will take this new wave of injuries into consideration at the deadline on Tuesday.

“No,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean something could not happen. Actually, you almost have to say that if anything could be considered or working, you really don’t know until—if it is substantive, for sure—you don’t have any idea that it could happen until you have a meeting of the minds and it is done. But for now, I don’t see it.”

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Already Made an NFL Trade Deadline Move

Indeed, the Cowboys are in a position in which a move at the NFL trade deadline might not make much sense, even if there is a win in Indianapolis that pushes this bunch to 4-5. If this group can’t beat the fire sale Colts, then obviously, there’s no point in adding at the deadline. But even with a win, the Cowboys are down to just four draft picks in the 2027 draft, and there just is not much more capital this team can afford to give away.

Jones, who added Quinnen Williams in a blockbuster trade at last year’s deadline, has said that the move for Porter should be viewed as this year’s big deadline acquisition.