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Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes ‘Real Clear’ Statement on Trade Rumors

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Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighs action at the NFL trade deadline

Already this season, we have seen the Dallas Cowboys jump into action to address holes in the roster that they probably should have addressed back in March and April, but hey, better late than never. Jerry Jones has been saying that he wants to win this year, acknowledging that he is 84 years old and wants to get back to the Super Bowl sooner rather than later. But after already coughing up draft picks to bring in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and offensive lineman Broderick Jones, plus Quinnen Williams and George Pickens before them, the Cowboys are decidedly short on draft capital, with first- and second-rounders in place but little after that as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

No matter, Jones says. The Cowboys are still open to trading if they can find a deal that can help them now.

Jerry Jones Still Ready for NFL Trade Deadline

The bigger issue, of course, is that the Cowboys need so, so much help now. They’re 2-4 and after a slow start with the defense in the first four weeks, the offense has suffered a breakdown, too. Still, there is time for Dallas to right the ship, and in the sad-sack NFC East, the playoffs are easily in reach.

Speaking from league meetings in New York, Jones told reporters (via SI.com’s Albert Breer), “I’ll be real clear, I could see being active at the trade deadline if it was something that could help the team this year.”

Breer reported that Jones was asked if he could see the team acting as sellers at the deadline–there’s been chatter about trading away George Pickens–Jones was blunt.. “No,” he said.

Could Cowboys Reconsider Selling?

Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, though clarified that a bit, saying the Cowboys and Jones could deal off a major piece at the NFL trade deadline if it meant a major draft haul in return.

She wrote: “Jerry Jones just told us at NFL Meetings that he would make a deal at trade deadline that could help team get better *this* year. He says Cowboys will not be sellers — unless a deal with Micah Parsons-like return comes their way to prompt reconsidering.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes ‘Real Clear’ Statement on Trade Rumors

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