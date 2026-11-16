Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Statement on Beleaguered Coach After Loss

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the team’s worst defensive performances ever on Sunday against the 49ers, not only yielding 46 points in the game, but also giving up a record 584 yards at AT&T Stadium, allowing the 49ers to break off chunk play after chunk play in the game–they had eight plays of 20 yards or more, and three of 66 yards or more–on their way to the victory. For a defense that had shown some progress in recent weeks, and even looked reasonably competent in the first half of the San Francisco loss, it was a disastrous performance that will require some careful study of the unit and the strategies that coordinator Christian Parker has put together.

It was notable, in fact, that after the game, when given the opportunity to give Parker a vote of confidence after the game, coach Brian Schottenheimer instead turned to watching film.

Said the coach: “We have to look at it. We are gonna watch a lot of film because there are a lot of things I have to figure out. I have never been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half.”

Jerry Jones: Cowboys ‘Will Weigh’ Christian Parker Struggles

Also after the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones held court with reporters, and he, too, was notably vague about where things stand with Parker–the first-time coordinator Dallas had hired in January to replace Matt Eberflus. On one hand, Parker has done little in his time with the Cowboys to show he is up for the job. On the other hand, the Cowboys have cycled through four defensive coordinators in the last four seasons, and need to at least give Parker a chance to develop.

That seems to be what Jones is inclined to do with Parker, who is still just 34 years old.

Said Jones: “This is—it’s what it is. He is a young coach in his first year of coordinating and basically calling the plays. And you’d have to say, you would hope we could win games like the last that we’ve lost and I will weigh his early times, I have been with teams that have had some really good coordinators on defense that ended up winning Super Bowls.”

Oddly enough, one such coordinator–the much-maligned Matt Eberflus, the DC in 2025–could become one of those. Eberflus, after being fired by the Cowboys, is now on staff for the 49ers, who certainly looked like Super Bowl contenders on Sunday.