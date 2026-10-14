Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message on Micah Parsons Trade Ahead of Packers Clash

The Dallas Cowboys have had a rough start this season at 2-3, and most of the blame for their struggles goes to the defensive unit. As the team prepares for its upcoming clash against the Green Bay Packers, the Micah Parsons trade is once again in the spotlight. And while many believe it was a mistake, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, recently shared that he doesn’t regret the deal.

Jerry Jones Makes His Stance Clear on Micah Parsons Trade

The Cowboys’ defense is one of the worst in the league, allowing at least 375 yards in each game so far. The team has already made a few big changes; they hired NFL veteran Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant, and defensive coordinator Christian Parker moved to the booth.

But as fans and pundits continue to search for what’s missing, many argue that the team is probably missing a defensive weapon like Parsons, whom Jones traded to the Packers following a contract disagreement before the start of the regular season.

And even though Parsons won’t be hitting the field in the Week 6 battle as he’s still recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus injury, the trade is being discussed as Green Bay prepares to host the Cowboys. Recently, there were rumors that Jones might be regretting this move, but as shared by The Athletic’s Jon Machota in a recent post on X, the Cowboys owner still stands by his trade decision.

“We did not underestimate (Micah Parsons’) ability. It was reinforced when Green Bay gave us all the picks that we got,” Jones said. “We’re on plan with how we’re using those picks. We want to have that show up in success with wins on the field. But nothing about that has surprised me at all. And we wish Micah the best.”

Whether trading the pass rusher was the right call or not, there’s no doubt that the Cowboys’ defense needs improvement if the team wants to win, which they very much need right now. The Cowboys are coming off a 16-24 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. And once again, the Dallas defensive unit played a big part in that, allowing over 419 total yards.

Fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for Parsons, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cowboys. During this period, he racked up 256 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and nine passes defended. When he returns to the field, we’ll have a clearer picture of whether trading him was the right decision for the Cowboys.