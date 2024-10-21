Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Throws Shade at Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are on a bye week, and they’ll enter their next game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 27, with a 3-3 record. Following the team’s big loss to the Detroit Lions, 47-9, on October 13, some in the Cowboys’ camp are understandably frustrated.

In a radio interview with 105.3 the Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks about the state of the Cowboys and appears to throw a little shade at quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones: ‘Shouldn’t Have the Highest-Paid Quarterback in the NFL and Not Have More Production’

Jones’ October 15 interview with 105.3 the Fan had some heated moments. One happened when he was talking about Prescott. Twice during the interview, Jones said that Prescott is the highest-paid player in the NFL and that the Cowboys shouldn’t have the highest-paid quarterback and not have “more production.”

“We should be able to not have (that) happen to us Sunday (the Cowboys’ loss to the Lions) with our players that we’ve got. Shouldn’t have the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL and not have more production, but he’s got to have blocking,” he said. “He’s got to have the routes run right.”

He added, “And the other things he’s got to do is that it helps if he weren’t playing somebody as strong as Detroit was Sunday. They were pretty strong.”

Jerry Jones to Radio Hosts: ‘I’ll Get Somebody Else to Ask These Questions’

Also in the interview, Jones was asked about the Cowboys’ inactive offseason, which is a talking point among NFL analysts and experts. His response showed that he didn’t like that question one bit. He responded by basically saying the hosts could be released from the station.

“This is not your job. Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding,” Jones said. “You’re not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this [NFL] meeting I’m going to today with 32 teams here, you’re geniuses.”

He continued, “You really think you’re going to sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I’ve done wrong without going over the rights? Listen, we both know we’re talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I am very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I’m sick about what happened Sunday.”

Radio host Bobby Belt responded in the October 16 edition of the show, saying, “I think he wanted to come at it like, oh, let me show my passion… I think he legitimately got mad and then he kind of snapped. Because here’s the thing, I think there are a couple of areas where there is showman Jerry and then there is genuinely upset Jerry. And I don’t think there is much that genuinely upsets him, but there’s a few things.”