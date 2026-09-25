NFC East Rival Could Consider Poaching Cowboys Fan Favorite

In a cruel twist of fate, the New York Giants are scrambling to save their season after quarterback Jaxson Dart is out for the rest of the season following his brutal leg injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Dart and the Giants upset the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and looked to be a legitimate threat to sneak into the postseason.

But now, the Giants are rolling with journeyman Jameis Winston under center while they evaluate their options to possibly upgrade at QB.

One of the options New York could consider may end up being a double whammy as it would come at the expense of the Cowboys.

Giants Urged Pluck Joe Milton Off Cowboys’ Practice Squad

When the Cowboys released Milton near the end of the preseason, they were torched on social media by many of their fans.

Milton, who’s got a rocket arm, is a fan favorite. Dallas tried to strategically release him at a time where he’d go unclaimed due to rosters being full so it could sneak him back onto the practice squad.

The move worked, but now, if the Giants come knocking with a possible starting opportunity, Milton could leave the Cowboys in his rearview.

Several sports pundits including Skip Bayless, ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers, and former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes are urging New York to grab Milton off Dallas’ practice squad and let him compete with Winston for the starting job.

“Giants’ 1st priority should be trading for JJ, for maybe a conditional 4th,” Bayless posted on X. “If that fails, they should sign Joe Milton off Cowboys’ practice squad. 6-5, 240, big arm, ran 4.6. Accuracy comes and goes – why he lost backup job to Sam Howell. But a TALENT. FUN TO WATCH. WORTH A SHOT.”

“Joe Milton — take a flier on him,” Rodgers said on “Get Up” this week. “[He’s on the] practice squad with the Cowboys. He can do what Dart can in the run game, he can push the ball down field. At least you don’t have to change your offensive identity.”

“The Giants need to go get Joe Milton off the Cowboys practice squad,” Tynes added. “He fits what they want to do and adds the mobility element needed to make this offense go. He will cost zero draft capital.”

Not Everyone is Sold on Milton to the Giants

During that same episode of “Get Up,” ESPN’s Kyle Brandt admitted he wasn’t convinced that Milton gives the Giants a better chance to win than Winston does right now.

“It’s a fun idea, because Joe Milton is fun, but is that an upgrade from Jameis?” Brandt argued. “That’s the problem with Jameis, he’ll be just good enough to not be an upgrade when you get the new guy.”

While the smoke around Milton and the Giants keeps building, former ESPN NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that it may be just that: smoke.

Stealing a player from a division rival is always a nice feather in the cap, but in this case, New York may decide it’s not a move worth making right now.

“As of early afternoon today, the NY #Giants had not yet reached out on the services of #Cowboys QB Joe Milton, per sources,” Anderson stated. “Milton is on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.”