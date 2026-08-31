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Cowboys’ Newly Cut Quiet Defender Sent Strong Message to NFL

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Josh Butler
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Josh Butler #31 of the Dallas Cowboys defends the run by Xavier Smith #19 of the Los Angeles Rams in a 13-12 Rams win during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made many tough decisions with the 53-man roster, which forced them to move on from a few players they would have liked to keep.

One of those players was cornerback Josh Butler, who was let go from the team after three years on the roster. Butler had to journey through two spring football leagues before landing on the Cowboys’ roster in 2023.

Now that he is off the Cowboys, Dallas could either wait to see if they can claim him or see if another NFL team grabs him. Either way, Butler made one thing very clear to the league.

Former Dallas Cowboys CB Josh Butler With a Message

Josh Butler
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 18: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans gets pushed out of bounds by Josh Butler #31 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

After the news that he was no longer on the team, Butler took to social media. He delivered a message about his performance that everyone in the NFL should know.

“Ayee at the end of the day! My entire time with the Cowboys I’ve never given up a single touchdown preseason or regular season or a pass over 20 yards. Did the impossible rekindling my football career after 4 years out of college. Made history! & so much more. I’m super grateful for my hometown team love yall forever.”

Butler had a solid preseason for the Cowboys, as he had 6 tackles. He was right, though, that he was a true shutdown corner during the three-game stretch in August.

Over the last three years, Butler has played in six games, all in 2024 and 2025. He did not play in 2023. In six games, Butler posted 26 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 1 sack.

Josh Butler Looking for a New Home After Cowboys Release

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 28: Josh Butler #31 of the Dallas Cowboys is helped off the field with an injury during the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It’s a shame it didn’t work out for Butler after fighting back from an ACL injury in 2024 that cost him most of the 2025 campaign. He played well in the preseason, but with so much stiff competition at corner, he couldn’t make it.

The Cowboys could consider him for the practice squad, as he’s been a solid depth player for them. While he doesn’t have many games under his belt, he’s been impactful when he does play.

Dallas will have to see what happens with Butler to know whether another NFL team claims him. There’s always a chance another team could bring him in, but he would most likely be a candidate for the practice squad.

Don’t expect the Cowboys to be done making moves, as they are looking at other options. After two trades before the roster cutdown, Dallas proves they are ready to strike deals. This team is serious about winning a Super Bowl in 2026.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys’ Newly Cut Quiet Defender Sent Strong Message to NFL

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