Cowboys’ Newly Cut Quiet Defender Sent Strong Message to NFL

The Dallas Cowboys made many tough decisions with the 53-man roster, which forced them to move on from a few players they would have liked to keep.

One of those players was cornerback Josh Butler, who was let go from the team after three years on the roster. Butler had to journey through two spring football leagues before landing on the Cowboys’ roster in 2023.

Now that he is off the Cowboys, Dallas could either wait to see if they can claim him or see if another NFL team grabs him. Either way, Butler made one thing very clear to the league.

Former Dallas Cowboys CB Josh Butler With a Message

After the news that he was no longer on the team, Butler took to social media. He delivered a message about his performance that everyone in the NFL should know.

“Ayee at the end of the day! My entire time with the Cowboys I’ve never given up a single touchdown preseason or regular season or a pass over 20 yards. Did the impossible rekindling my football career after 4 years out of college. Made history! & so much more. I’m super grateful for my hometown team love yall forever.”

Butler had a solid preseason for the Cowboys, as he had 6 tackles. He was right, though, that he was a true shutdown corner during the three-game stretch in August.

Over the last three years, Butler has played in six games, all in 2024 and 2025. He did not play in 2023. In six games, Butler posted 26 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 1 sack.

Josh Butler Looking for a New Home After Cowboys Release

It’s a shame it didn’t work out for Butler after fighting back from an ACL injury in 2024 that cost him most of the 2025 campaign. He played well in the preseason, but with so much stiff competition at corner, he couldn’t make it.

The Cowboys could consider him for the practice squad, as he’s been a solid depth player for them. While he doesn’t have many games under his belt, he’s been impactful when he does play.

Dallas will have to see what happens with Butler to know whether another NFL team claims him. There’s always a chance another team could bring him in, but he would most likely be a candidate for the practice squad.

Don’t expect the Cowboys to be done making moves, as they are looking at other options. After two trades before the roster cutdown, Dallas proves they are ready to strike deals. This team is serious about winning a Super Bowl in 2026.