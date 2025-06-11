Cowboys Legend Sends Strong Message on Brian Schottenheimer

DeMarcus Ware has a strong belief in Brian Schottenheimer’s ability to both change the Dallas Cowboys‘ culture while also reminding owner/shot-caller Jerry Jones what is most important.

The Hall of Fame outside linebacker and Cowboys franchise record holder for sacks shared his perspective on why the first-time head coach is the right man for the job while also explaining Schottenheimer’s ability to change Jones’ perspective.

Ware had 117 sacks in 141 games for the Cowboys between 2005-13 and was a four-time first-team All-Pro member. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Why Does DeMarcus Ware Think Brian Schottenheimer Is The Best Head Coach For The Cowboys?

The Cowboys won 49 games in five seasons under previous head coach Mike McCarthy. They qualified for the playoffs three times and won a playoff game in 2022, 31-14 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that sent Tom Brady into retirement.

Dallas could have picked just about anyone to coach after firing McCarthy, since the Cowboys head coach position, even under Jones, is one of the most alluring roles in pro sports. But Jones chose a rookie head coach for just the second time since 2003.

But Ware, who played for three coaches in his nine seasons, feels Schottenheimer has a clear “it” factor when it comes to changing a subpar culture permeating the Cowboys facility.

“I think a guy like Schottenheimer coming in and reminding [Jones] what’s the most important thing, and that’s his family,” Ware told “The Invasion” podcast. “Sometimes you need reminders and someone underneath you to say ‘hey, let’s try this’ and hit a little button in [Jones] that will sort of get that fire going in you again.”

Ware won his only Super Bowl championship with the Denver Broncos, helping Von Miller, Peyton Manning and Co. upset the 17-1 Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

Even though he got his ring, Ware lamented not being able to get it in Dallas. He shined some light on why he believes the Cowboys, who went to the playoffs three times and won the NFC East twice in his nine seasons, could not get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl.

“I know the Dallas Cowboys could’ve done that when I was there, but it was that little thing that was missing,” Ware said. “That family aspect. When things get really hard, when you start getting closer to the playoffs … [the Broncos] won because we were able to hyper focus.

“It’s really hard to do [in Dallas], but you’re going to have to. If everybody is on board, then everybody has no choice.”

Are The Cowboys Headed In The Right Direction?

Dallas fans might believe the team has all the pieces in place to compete this season. But the Cowboys went 7-10 in 2024, and even that record doesn’t tell the whole story since they started 3-7, went 2-7 at home, had a minus-118 point differential and an Expected win-loss record of 5.7-11.3.

Still, Ware believes in the Cowboys, since Dallas’ defense was abysmal at home and their season went south after quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury. He cited their off-season acquisition of wide receiver George Pickens, and Schottenheimer’s willingness to run the ball, which McCarthy almost refused to do.

“They’re on the right way,” Ware said. “They got Pickens to help [No. 1 wideout] CeeDee [Lamb], and … it’s a perfect blueprint, because the best offense is if you can run the ball and move the chains and the defense is not out there.”