It has been well over two years and three coordinators now, but there was a moment back in early 2024 that the Dallas Cowboys were very close to bringing in former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Rex Ryan to run the team’s defense. That was when Mike McCarthy was the coach and the team was looking to replace Dan Quinn, who had been hired by the Commanders as the head coach. The deal never came together because Jerry Jones and Ryan could not agree to a contract, and the Cowboys hired Mike Zimmer. They fired him and hired Matt Eberflus last year. They fired him, too, and hired Christian Parker, and they may very well wind up firing him, too.

In the years since, the Cowboys defense has been atrocious–31st in points allowed in 2024, 32nd in 2025, 30th here in 2026. And Ryan, who is an analyst for ESPN and is frequently on camera, has repeatedly jabbed at Jones for it, and for not hiring him.

Cowboys Could Move on From Christian Parker

That continued this week after the Cowboys’ dreadful performance on Sunday against the 49ers, a 46-40 loss after which coach Brian Schottenheimer did not give Parker a vote of confidence. Maybe the Cowboys are up to something, maybe they’ve decided to pull the plug early on Parker, the 34-year-old wunderkind who has not worked out in his job as a coordinator. Ryan, as has been his wont, is again calling for the Cowboys to bring him into the fold.

Speaking on ESPN New York on Monday, Ryan said (via Awful Announcing): ““It’s the worst coached defense I’ve ever seen,” Ryan ranted. “It really is. And I’ve seen some horrible defenses, this one’s awful, and it starts with coaching. …They make more mental mistakes than any defense I’ve seen, as well as the physical, they’re not a tough physical defense.

“I could go there today and say, ‘Alright, we can have an average ass defense.’ I’ll promise you they’d be average, I’d probably make them top-10. But I’ll take that group right now, in one week, I’d go in and turn this thing out.”

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Rex Ryan’s Defenses Were Not Great Late in His Career

Would that it were so. Ryan had a very good stint as the defensive coordinator with the Ravens for four seasons, and transformed the Jets defense in his first two years as the head coach in New York. But more recently, he did not show much to suggest he would be able to turn around the Cowboys defesne.

Ryan only twice in his final six years of coaching finished around league average in points allowed. He had three seasons in which his teams were 20th or worse in scoring defense.