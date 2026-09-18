Cowboys Make Crucial On-Field Decision Ahead of Week 2 Commanders Game

The Dallas Cowboys are making final-second decisions ahead of their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders.

Dallas is coming off a highly disappointing 28-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 1. The game was filled with mistakes on offense and defense, leaving the team scrambling to make the right moves.

While most of their decisions were made off the field, one on-field decision stood out. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made the call that could have a major impact on the Commanders’ game.

Brian Schottenheimer Makes Decision With Dallas Cowboys

Schottenheimer spoke for the last time before the Cowboys take the field against the Commanders. ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer shared Schottenheimer’s decision on who will get the green dot on defense.

“Rookie Jaishawn Barham will be the “green dot” Sunday vs. Washington with him replacing DeMarvion Overshown out. “He’s got great command of what we’re doing,” Brian Schottenheimer said.”

Barham was one of the few bright spots on the Cowboys’ defense, racking up 6 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Pro Football Focus gave Barham an overall grade of 75.9, ranking 14th out of 69 linebackers. He earned an 80.6 coverage grade (12th), a 73.2 run-defense grade (9th), and a 55.9 pass-rush grade (39th).

Cowboys Giving Rookie Chance to Handle the Defense

The Cowboys are trusting their rookie to run the defensive signals. Barham took some criticism after a viral clip surfaced of him crying on the sidelines while speaking with defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

This shows the Cowboys believe their Day 2 draft pick can do the job. It will be an important job for Barham, as he is directly responsible for the one thing Dallas needs to do better.

Throughout the week, the message has been clear for the Cowboys and their players. It has been all about making sure everyone is communicating with each other.

One example of how this broke down for Dallas was Giants tight end Isaiah Likely’s touchdown catch. Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters was supposed to cover him, but he didn’t.

Those are the kind of mistakes that Barham needs to make sure don’t happen now. It’s a lot to put on a rookie, but Week 1 showed he can handle more than they expect.

This may be early in the season to say it, but it is a must-win situation for the Cowboys. The Commanders are coming off a loss, and both teams need an NFC East win. Otherwise, one of them will end up winless through two games.

Dallas’ offense has its own issues to fix, but the defense is facing more pressure to get things right. Barham could directly impact how that goes for the Cowboys in Week 2.