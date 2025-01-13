Cowboys Make Massive Announcement About The Future Of The Franchise

It was never going to be easy after a long season in which the Dallas Cowboys finished 7-10, albeit much of it without start QB, Dak Prescott.

After days of going back and forth, with much uncertainty in the air, it seems as if owner, Jerry Jones, has finally made a decision on their future.

Much was made of the fact that the Cowboys denied the Bears the opportunity to interview head coach, Mike McCarthy, for their vacant HC position – implying that he could be back and re-signed over the course of the week + long exclusive rights negotiating period at the end of his contract in Dallas, which was set to expire on January 14.

However, Dallas have made their choice a day early, with NFL insider, Tom Pelissero confirming that McCarthy is out as head coach on Monday.

Sources: Mike McCarthy is out as #Cowboys coach. The sides couldn’t agree on length of contract and McCarthy will pursue other opportunities. He leaves Dallas with a winning record and three playoff appearances. pic.twitter.com/MJzWvUlfjU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2025

As of January 13, the Dallas Cowboys are officially searching for a new head coach.

